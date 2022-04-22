Govt aims to ensure price stability

ISLAMABAD: The government’s Ramazan Relief Package and agricultural stock and pricing were reviewed at a high-level meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, jointly chaired by Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema and Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood, was held to ensure price stability of agricultural products during Ramazan and to monitor the status of stock of agricultural produce in the country.

Officials of the national food security ministry, led by Secretary Muhammad Asif briefed the ministers about the production and stock availability of wheat, sugar, sugarcane, rice and other agricultural products.

The ministers were briefed about the key decisions regarding Ramazan Relief Package which includes reduction in price of sugar and flour.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2022