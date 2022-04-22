DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 22, 2022

Govt aims to ensure price stability

Amin AhmedPublished April 22, 2022 - Updated April 22, 2022 09:55am

ISLAMABAD: The government’s Ramazan Relief Package and agricultural stock and pricing were reviewed at a high-level meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, jointly chaired by Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema and Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood, was held to ensure price stability of agricultural products during Ramazan and to monitor the status of stock of agricultural produce in the country.

Officials of the national food security ministry, led by Secretary Muhammad Asif briefed the ministers about the production and stock availability of wheat, sugar, sugarcane, rice and other agricultural products.

The ministers were briefed about the key decisions regarding Ramazan Relief Package which includes reduction in price of sugar and flour.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 22 Apr, 2022

Economic challenges

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s political parties do not have much of a record in executing long-term governance and economic reforms.
22 Apr, 2022

Investing in Earth

PAKISTAN has often been described as a country gifted with diverse flora and fauna and rich alluvial plains. From...
22 Apr, 2022

Assange’s ordeal

IT will be remembered as a major blow to advocates of freedom of the press. With UK courts clearing the path for the...
Updated 21 Apr, 2022

Revisiting media laws

There are several landmines strewn across Peca that are not conducive to a healthy exchange of views.
21 Apr, 2022

Wayward priorities

AFTER days of wrangling, the parties in the ruling coalition seem to have arrived at some sort of a settlement,...
21 Apr, 2022

Dadu tragedy

THE local authorities must be made to answer for abandoning the residents of Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village ...