200 families homeless as earthquake hits parts of Khuzdar

KHUZDAR / QUETTA: At least 80 houses collapsed when an earthquake of moderate intensity struck the Aurnaji area in Khuzdar district on Friday, rendering over 200 families homeless.

According to the meteorological office, the 5.2 magnitude tremor hit the area at 11.55am and its epicentre was located near Aurnaji.

The earthquake was felt for half a minute, forcing the people to run out of their homes into the open, officials said. After the major jolts, the area kept receiving aftershocks at brief intervals.

“A vast area of Aurnaji was affected by the earthquake that demolished over 80 houses while big cracks appeared in 260 other houses,” retired Major Ilyas Kibzai, the deputy commissioner of Khuzdar, told Dawn, adding that most of the destroyed houses were built with mud.

80 mud houses destroyed, no casualties reported

The quake also damaged Nali, Zamri, Barang and Nachkan Sonaro Lathi villages in Wadh tehsil.

Mr Kibzai said: “Fortunately, no human loss was reported as most people were busy in their routine work outside their homes. While those who were inside left their houses as soon as the jolts began.”

He said that over 200 families were rendered homeless as their houses were destroyed, adding that soon after receiving information about the earthquake, relief goods, including tents, sheets, food items and drinking water, were dispatched for the quake-affected people.

However, he pointed out, the rescue and relief teams were facing difficulty in reaching the affected villages as they were located in hilly areas.

“We have sent healthcare teams along with medicines,” the deputy commissioner said, adding that efforts were also under way to provide emergency shelter to the affected families.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed serious concern over the financial losses caused by the earthquake to the local people and directed the local administration and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to immediately launch an effective relief operation in the quake-hit areas.

The chief minister said the government stood with the victims in this difficult hour. He issued directives for immediate provision of tents, blankets and other necessities to the residents of the affected houses.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2022