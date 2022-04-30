PM Shehbaz, Saudi crown prince discuss ways to boost bilateral, economic ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral, economic, investment and trade ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The premier is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit — his first since he assumed office —, along with a delegation including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Miftah Ismail, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mohsin Dawar and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, upon arrival at the Royal Palace, Shehbaz and his delegation were presented a guard of honour.

During the meeting, the heads of the two states held wide-ranging discussions on issues of mutual interest, along with global and regional issues. The prime minister also emphasised on the creation of job opportunities for Pakistanis.

A report in the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the "Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his happiness to visit the Kingdom and to meet with HRH the Crown Prince".

According to SPA, the two leaders reviewed the fraternal and historical relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They also discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities as well as the ways of developing them in various fields. The two sides also reviewed all regional and international issues and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

The prime minister landed in Saudi Arabia's Madina on Thursday where he visited Masjid-i-Nabwi and offered his prayers. After spending two days in Madina and Jeddah, he arrived in Makkah today.

During his visit to the holy mosque, the doors of the sacred Kaaba were opened exclusively for PM Shehbaz Sharif and the federal ministers.

Later on Saturday, the premier performed Umrah with his delegation and prayed for the security of the country, nation and Muslim Ummah and for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, a statement by the PM Office said.