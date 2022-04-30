DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 30, 2022

Hamza Shehbaz sworn in as Punjab CM

Umar FarooqPublished April 30, 2022 - Updated April 30, 2022 01:18pm
National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administers oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz at a ceremony held at the Governor House. — DawnNewsTV
National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administers oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz at a ceremony held at the Governor House. — DawnNewsTV

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday administered oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz at a ceremony held at the Governor House, just hours after Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema rejected Usman Buzdar's resignation, deeming it "not constitutionally valid".

In unprecedented scenes today, Buzdar's cabinet was "restored" by Cheema, according to former provincial education minister Murad Raas, which even convened for a meeting, as guests were arriving to the Governor House in to attend Hamza's oath-taking ceremony.

The ceremony eventually began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and a naat, after which Hamza — clad in a sherwani — was sworn in as the chief executive of Punjab, picking up a mantle held three times by his father, Shehbaz Sharif.

While the ceremony was underway, Governor Cheema urged the chief justice to take notice of the "ghunda gardi" at the Governor House. He also said the "drama of a fake chief minister's oath" was being performed in an "unconstitutional" manner.

Ahead of the ceremony, DawnNewsTV reported that security around the Governor House had been beefed up and a large contingent of police was deployed there.

Hamza was elected as the Punjab CM on April 16, during a provincial assembly session that was marred by mayhem and violence. His oath-taking, however, faced delays after Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer the oath to him, questioning the validity of his election.

Subsequently, Hamza had approached the Lahore High Court on April 21, which instructed President Alvi to appoint a representative to administer the oath in the absence of the governor.

However, after a delay by the president in following the court's directive, Hamza had the court again on April 25. This time, he had asked the LHC to instruct Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to administer oath to him. In his ruling, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti had directed Governor Cheema to complete Hamza's oath-taking process by April 28.

When the president and governor still failed to follow the court's instructions, Hamza sought the LHC's intervention for a third time on Friday.

In his third petition, Hamza prayed the court to "kindly direct the administration of oath to the chief minister-elect by a person nominated by this honourable court at the Governor House at a specified time and the coercive arm of the state be set in motion for implementation of the orders of this honourable court".

On Friday, the LHC directed the NA speaker to administer the oath to Hamza Shehbaz today.

In a late-night development the same day, the Punjab government announced that the oath-taking ceremony would be held at 10.30am at Governor House.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said he would challenge the LHC’s decision on Hamza's third plea.

Speaking on Dunya News TV programme 'Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath', Elahi said, “If the courts open in the morning then our lawyers will go and appear before the court. The decision will be challenged tomorrow (Saturday).”

Elahi, who was the other contender for the Punjab CM position, had boycotted the election for the province's chief executive.

Governor rejects Buzdar's resignation

Earlier today, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema had rejected the resignation of Usman Buzdar — who had stepped down as the provincial chief executive on March 28 — declaring that it was "not constitutionally valid".

The governor, who had been refusing to administer the oath to Hamza despite court directives to perform the duty, informed Punjab Assembly Speaker Pavez Elahi of his decision in a letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

In the letter, Cheema wrote that in light of "the recent developments and ensuing constitutional crisis, I feel that it would be unbecoming of Governor's office unless I bring to your notice the true and correct facts relating to the alleged resignaiton of Chief Minister Mr Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar".

Elaborating on the "saga" that unfolded after Buzdar submitted his resignation on March 28, Cheema pointed out that the "communication which was styled as the resignation" was a printed letter addressed to the prime minister.

He maintained that under Article 130 (8) of the Constitution, the communication could not be treated as a letter of resignation as the said provision mandated that in order for a resignation letter to be valid, it had to be handwritten and addressed to the governor.

Cheema said it seemed Buzdar was not advised properly on the matter or there may be some other reasons for these errors "best know to him" (Buzdar).

He regretted that Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who was the Punjab governor when Buzdar had submitted his resignation, had not taken into consideration the implications of Article 130 (8).

"This is despite the fact that the mentioned gentleman in public gathering/press conference acknowledged these constitutional deficiencies as detailed hereinabove," Cheema highlighted, adding that Buzdar's communication was "erroneously treated" by Sarwar as a resignation.

Cheema said after replacing Sarwar as the governor, he had sought the advice of the advocate general of Punjab on Buzdar's resignation.

He added that the advocate general had written a letter to him on April 18, expressing an opinion that was "startling".

"According to him (advocate general), Mr Buzdar's resignation which was treated as a resignation and notified accordingly was utterly unconstitutional".

Cheema said in the advocate general's opinion, the resignation was in violation of Article 130 (8). Moreover, Cheema continued, "the discussion inter se further highlighted that the subsequent notification were invalid in law because the very resignation and acceptance thereof was in violation to law".

Cheema recalled that he had communicated these details to President Arif Alvi via a letter forwarded to the latter on April 23.

In this connection, he added that "issues relating to the disputed election between the rival candidates to the office of the chief minister was highly embarrassing and in violation to the Constitution as well as the Rules of the Assembly".

Cheema said this, too, was communicated to the president.

He further referred to the Lahore High Court's (LHC's) orders on the matter, saying that the LHC had directed National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf to administer the oath to Hamza, whose election "was marred by chaos, turmoil and is utterly doubtful".

"The mode and manner in which it has been conducted has already been commented upon by the secretary of the Punjab Assembly and opined by the AG Punjab to be unconstitutional," Cheema said.

He went on to say that the "entire developments and the discharge of constitutional work of my office has been put in disruption".

"The insistence through judicial orders to sanctify these unlawful activities in the form of administering an oath to Mr Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, in the context of above-mentioned facts, is highly unfortunate and not as per the constitutional mandate."

Cheema said he had been advised by "well-wishers to be circumspect and be cautious in this entire gamut".

"However, I have decided not to shun away from my constitutional role as history will judge me for the steps, I intend to take during my tenure for upholding the law and the Constitution," he added.

He said his stance was that Buzdar's resignation was "not constitutionally valid, [and] all consequent steps taken thereupon including the notification of my predecessor notifying his resignation as such is invalid in law. The same are not endorsed by my office nor do I accept them as valid".

He asked the PA speaker to take up the matter and act according to the provisions of the Constitution as deemed appropriate by him.

Former Punjab education minister Murad Raas confirmed the development in a tweet earlier this morning, saying that Cheema had "restored" Buzdar's cabinet and a meeting of the provincial cabinet had been called subsequently.

Later, Buzdar reached the Punjab Assembly and spoke to the media, confirming the rejection of his resignation.

He said he, too, had received a copy of Cheema's letter to the PA speaker and that it would be discussed in the "cabinet meeting" called today.

Buzdar refused to comment any further on the matter, saying that he would consult his legal team and the cabinet.

Following that, he chaired a meeting at the Punjab Assembly. The PTI's official Twitter account said the meeting was that of the provincial cabinet.

After Buzdar, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar also spoke to the media about today's developments.

"We are glad they have done this," Tarar told reporters, adding that the governor's moves of today would be added to the "charge sheet" of the case that "we are preparing to file under Article 6" — which pertains to high treason.

"We now have [another] point on him (governor) sabotaging the Constitution and refusing to follow court orders."

The resignation

Buzdar had presented his resignation to former premier Imran on March 28 after a delegation of senior lawmakers had submitted a no-trust motion against him with Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on the same day.

Following Buzdar's resignation, the PTI had announced the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister.

The move had come as the ruling party had stepped up efforts to ensure the support of its allies ahead of a no-trust vote against Imran, against the backdrop of multiple PTI allies joining the opposition.

On April 1, Sarwar had formally accepted Buzdar's resignation and summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly for the election of a new provincial chief executive.

Two days later, Sarwar was removed from the post and replaced with Cheema.

On April 20, the acceptance of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar's resignation by ex-governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was challenged in the LHC. The petition also contested the acceptance of resignation on the basis of Article 130 (8). It was withdrawn after a rebuke of the high court.

Comments (69)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Usman
Apr 30, 2022 10:27am
How is this even acceptable, Both brothers in power
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 30, 2022 10:30am
Good! The usurpers have no place
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Apr 30, 2022 10:33am
Best counter attack ever
Reply Recommend 0
Fazloo
Apr 30, 2022 10:35am
Awesome! Now we have two cm’s. That’s something we have not tried yet!! Give it a go!!
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Apr 30, 2022 10:37am
The Governor of Punjab has exercised his constitutional powers that validates the continuation of Punjab Government lead by Usman Buzdar. His constitutional move has blocked the back door entry for power grabbers.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Apr 30, 2022 10:38am
Corrupt resourceless Punjab is reset once again to plunder the rest of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Azeem
Apr 30, 2022 10:40am
come on man. you guys are just pathetic now PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 30, 2022 10:40am
Bootistan’s new experiment is yielding desired results and paying their way to….Marry Aziz Um Wattanoo…..
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir
Apr 30, 2022 10:40am
not going down the fight. Good
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Apr 30, 2022 10:41am
PTI continues to find unconstitutional ways to stay in power
Reply Recommend 0
Mehmood Abdul Ghaffa
Apr 30, 2022 10:42am
Real face of PTI appearing to public slowly .Fascist organization
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Apr 30, 2022 10:43am
Punjab can't have two chief ministers. The courts need to take immediate action and stop new chief minister taking oath till Buzdar is removed through valid constitutional parliamentary process.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Apr 30, 2022 10:47am
Serve them right.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Apr 30, 2022 10:48am
Punjab governor is an obstructionist.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 30, 2022 10:49am
First Governor Cheema accepted the resignation letter and then Mr Buzdar was notified. Mr. Elahi ran for Chief Minister in a competition. The Governor has now turned down the proposal. What realm does the PTI inhabit and deceive us with?
Reply Recommend 0
Shoukat Ali
Apr 30, 2022 10:51am
PTI is all out for a confrontation. I personally find the move totally unlawful and unconstitutional.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Apr 30, 2022 10:52am
Excellent, Constitution rightly being practiced by Governor
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Apr 30, 2022 10:54am
Imran & Co. following footsteps of Trump...
Reply Recommend 0
Urban Guy
Apr 30, 2022 10:56am
Wow, Imran will go any length to hold on to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 30, 2022 10:58am
Interesting situation. Lets see what Neutrals will do now.
Reply Recommend 0
Ch. Hunza
Apr 30, 2022 10:59am
Why are the police not arresting the governor and this buffoon Buzdar? They’re actively creating a state of lawlessness at a time when the economy is struggling and people are aggressively falling into poverty. Why is PTI being allowed to get with this?!!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 30, 2022 10:59am
Game is on. Not a single body is serious to save the sinking ship.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Apr 30, 2022 11:04am
Pakistani justice system in race with current Indian Justice system but lags way back still!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 30, 2022 11:07am
What about already accepted resignation by prevoius Governor
Reply Recommend 0
Rems
Apr 30, 2022 11:08am
New drama by drama queen party PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Apr 30, 2022 11:09am
Cheema and Association want to lead Civil War
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 30, 2022 11:09am
What was the governor doing with Buzdar resignation till now? Does PTI thinks this country is a circus?
Reply Recommend 0
Observer from space
Apr 30, 2022 11:12am
@Azeem, what about most of the PDM leaders who are on bail currently and proven to be corrupt by courts?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir khan
Apr 30, 2022 11:13am
Now Mr Bajwa will feel the actual resistance from IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer from space
Apr 30, 2022 11:14am
@Urban Guy, good joke, IK is not holding on power but trying not to let the goons ransack the country
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Apr 30, 2022 11:14am
No one is going to leave without a slap it seems
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 30, 2022 11:15am
Anarchy in the offing or Governor &president presented contempt of three orders of Lahore Chief justice rulings &straight to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir khan
Apr 30, 2022 11:16am
I hope The power holders in Islamabad ,PINDI will know the meaning of "Resistance " and counter narrative by ousted democratic regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir khan
Apr 30, 2022 11:16am
Regime change ,regime strengthen.
Reply Recommend 0
pan cheng
Apr 30, 2022 11:17am
Chaudry of Gujrat - an old hand.. well versed in assembly mumbo jumbo. Humza is just a kid in assembly hall politics. Counting votes for CM from public gallery! People with PTI jalsa; jaloos; Islamabad march.. PM on bail is a weaker party!
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Apr 30, 2022 11:24am
Bizzaro Buzdar is back in the news again! There goes Hamza's dream of taking oath as the new CM.
Reply Recommend 0
Humaira J
Apr 30, 2022 11:27am
Why isn’t big B using his force
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Apr 30, 2022 11:28am
Two can play the same game of upholding the constitution. The Punjab governor and the president are resisting the evil forces boldly - salute to both of them
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Apr 30, 2022 11:28am
Father and Son garb PM & CM , No mandate of people,
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Apr 30, 2022 11:30am
Happy to see a person with strong nerves who stands for the upholding of constitution and refuses to bow down to the ever mounting pressure
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 30, 2022 11:31am
Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi are not only playing with the Constitution of Pakistan but also playing the dirtiest politics in the history of the province of Punjab and the country. Personal egos of all the three is leading province of Punjab towards a dead end where people of Punjab who are divided into two visible groups are standing against each other. High Court of Lahore should take appropriate steps to sort out the issue.
Reply Recommend 0
SKZ
Apr 30, 2022 11:34am
@Omer , Du you thing only PMLN has the power to do the same ?
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Apr 30, 2022 11:38am
The governor should held to account for subversion of the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 30, 2022 11:41am
This new strategy of IK is also going to fail. Punjab administration will support Hamza as CM not Buzdar.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 30, 2022 11:43am
Only option high court judge have to go to rivend and take oath of humza shebaz himself and I doing so appoint himself as president of Pakistan. Because he is above law he can do anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Apr 30, 2022 11:44am
Imran khan will play last ball, whatever win or fail, but exposing Sharifs is the achievement, which will support for early election
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Apr 30, 2022 11:46am
Good for democracy. Bad for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Apr 30, 2022 11:54am
These tactics not helping PTI. Show some grace and quit. Re-elected if people support you.
Reply Recommend 0
Fact finder
Apr 30, 2022 11:57am
@Omer , Dear Omar how following constitution and article Article 130 (8) in both Letter and Spirit is unconstitutional or you are saying new CM supported by floor crosser, turn coats is constitutional.. Confused.. Following all correct procedures is part of law and constitution
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 30, 2022 11:57am
Heartiest congratulation to Hamza Shehbaz Shariff on taking oath as Chief Minister of Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr. Khan
Apr 30, 2022 12:01pm
What a joke in the name of democracy, father is the PM and son is now the CM. How can the people of Pakistan accept this?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed ji
Apr 30, 2022 12:02pm
everything illegal about his guy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Apr 30, 2022 12:06pm
Step back into the murky, corrupt and utterly sycophancy driven administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 30, 2022 12:07pm
All of this will work against this PDM, brining these incompetent and much-hated people to power. More than ever I stand with Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Apr 30, 2022 12:10pm
What a joke Hamza as CM !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Apr 30, 2022 12:11pm
Congratulations! Starting a new Era! Hamza you deserved it. Congratulations to Maryiam Newaz and peoples of Punjab too
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 30, 2022 12:12pm
@SMD, dream on wicket runners
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 30, 2022 12:15pm
@SMD, wishful thinking…who do you think the police and administration will listen to a PTI stooge Governor who is about to go to jail or Hamza who has been cleared by the court?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 30, 2022 12:16pm
The courts are now clearly in conflict with the law/constitution. Once this is all over the courts would have humiliated themselves like anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Fmk
Apr 30, 2022 12:19pm
@Mehmood Abdul Ghaffa, so you would prefer corrupt and chore government
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 30, 2022 12:21pm
Corrupt taking oath from corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Apr 30, 2022 12:23pm
The Crime Family is now in charge of the Premiership and the largest province of the nation. Happy days are here again for looters and thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 30, 2022 12:23pm
Peoples of Pakistan must remove corrupt Judges from judiciary to avoid chaos in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 30, 2022 12:24pm
Every going on about PTI yet missing the point that the CM of Punjab is a man on bail and set to be indicted on money laundering charges -
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Apr 30, 2022 12:27pm
Good, pakistan zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Apr 30, 2022 12:31pm
Enough is enough, ik,cheema and alvi should be banned. They held pakistan hostage.
Reply Recommend 0
Raat
Apr 30, 2022 12:34pm
Honorable Court? What a joke. The Pakistani courts are now seems to be banana republic courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 30, 2022 12:34pm
Hamza is generally considered better than Buzdar - a welcome change.
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 30, 2022 12:36pm
Law and constiution at last win , no matter how hard PTI and his appointed governor and president subvert the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0

