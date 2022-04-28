Netherlands bounce back with 4-1 win over Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan failed to maintain the winning start as they went down 1-4 in the second hockey Test against the Netherlands at Breda on Wednesday.

The green-shirts on Tues­day launched their Europe tour on a winning note recording an upset 5-3 win over World No.4 Netherlands in the first Test.

According to the information received here, the new-look national side failed to repeat the feat as this time the tough European side was fully prepared to counter their attacks and exploit weaknesses.

Pakistan took lead in the first quarter when Abdul Manan netted a magnificent goal with the help of short-corner. But afterwards, despite putting up a gallant show the young Pakistan side could not plug in loopholes and the hosts took full advantage of that.

The Netherlands equalised the match just before the end of the first half. In the third quarter, they scored another goal to make it 2-1. Then, in the fourth quarter, the Netherlands added two more goals to ensure their win.

The Pakistan team will hold a practice session in Belgium on Thursday and will play their only match against Belgium the next day.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2022