Bengaluru pitch rated below average after three-day Test between India, Sri Lanka

Published March 21, 2022

BENGALURU: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch used for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka has been rated below average by the match referee and received one demerit point, cricket’s governing body ICC said on Sunday.

The day-night pink ball Test finished inside three days as India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs to win the two-Test series 2-0. The pitch offered sharp turn and variable bounce from the first session as 16 wickets fell on day one.

“The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball,” match referee Javagal Srinath said.

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and any venue which accumulates five of them for poor pitches or the outfield will be suspended from hosting international cricket for a period of 12 months.

Bangalore is the second venue in as many weeks to receive the “below average” reprimand, after the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in neighbouring Pakistan.

At the Rawalpindi stadium, this month’s first Test between the hosts and Australia ended in a tame draw — with 1,187 runs scored for the loss of only 14 wickets.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022

