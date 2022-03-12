Today's Paper | March 12, 2022

Sialkot lynching case: ATC indicts 89 accused of murdering Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara

Rana BilalPublished March 12, 2022 - Updated March 12, 2022 08:02pm

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday indicted 89 individuals accused of lynching 49-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations last year.

Kumara was lynched by a mob comprising hundreds of protesters, including the employees of the factory he was the manager of, on December 3. The mob had tortured him to death and later burnt his body. A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer Armaghan Maqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Scores of suspects were arrested in the following days.

The incident saw widespread outrage and condemnation across Pakistan with politicians, scholars and civil society members calling for swift punishment to be meted out to the perpetrators.

ATC judge Natasha Naseem presided over the case's hearing today in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail and summoned 14 prosecution witnesses on Monday. All of the accused pleaded not guilty.

Five prosecutors, including Senior Special Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo, appeared in jail today for the trial in which challans were also distributed among the accused. Wattoo told Dawn.com that 40 witnesses have been made part of the challan by the prosecution.

According to the challan, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, videos, digital evidence, DNA evidence, forensic evidence, eyewitnesses, including Kumara's colleague who had tried to save him from the mob, were made part of the investigation.

It stated that footage from 10 digital video recorders in the factory was sent for forensic analysis, while the accused were traced via videos from social media and footage recovered from the mobile phones of 56 accused.

It said their crime was unforgivable and called for the strictest of punishment to be meted out.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 12, 2022 08:03pm
Eye wash ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 12 Mar, 2022

Fighting outside parliament

DEMOCRACY is noisy — and that’s the beauty of it. However, it can get messy when those in power start using the...
12 Mar, 2022

Risky relief

IN promising generous fuel and electricity subsidies as the spectre of a possible ouster raises its head, Prime...
12 Mar, 2022

Scourge of trafficking

A RECENTLY published HRCP report has shed light on the alarming practice of human trafficking in the country. The...
Acrimony worsens
Updated 11 Mar, 2022

Acrimony worsens

THE vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan has unleashed a fresh wave of political instability in...
11 Mar, 2022

Nuanced approach

IN a country that has suffered years of terrorist mayhem, a weary public tends to see most violent crimes as falling...
11 Mar, 2022

The 100m milestone

THERE is scarcely a national challenge that cannot be overcome with consensus and strong political will. The federal...