Modi's BJP wins big in India's largest state election

ReutersPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 05:17pm
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and activists celebrate at the party office in Hyderabad, India, after poll victory on Thursday. — AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won the country's most populous state with a big majority, according to the count on Thursday of a state assembly vote that could offer clues to the national mood before a 2024 general election.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won or was leading in 251 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which it currently rules, according to the Election Commission of India.

Final results are expected to be out in a few hours but unlikely to change much. Party workers in the state staged impromptu rallies to celebrate and smeared each other in the BJP's saffron colours.

"The BJP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority," said party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

"The people of the state have rejected the opposition that was building a castle in the air."

Uttar Pradesh is home to about a fifth of India's 1.35 billion people and sends the most legislators to the parliament of any state.

The victory in the northern state has come despite the state and federal government's much-criticised handling of Covid-19, lack of jobs and anger over farm reforms that Modi cancelled last year after protests.

The BJP has long predicted it would retain the state because of policies such as free staples for the poor during the pandemic, a crackdown on crime, and its popularity among the Hindu majority reinforced by the construction of a temple on the site of a razed mosque.

Key to majority

In elections in four smaller states over the past month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that governs the national capital territory of Delhi won a landslide victory in Punjab, while the BJP looked set to retain control of Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

The AAP, whose name means "common man" in Hindi, emerged in 2012 out of an anti-corruption movement. Party leaders said they were ready to take on Modi nationally.

It has long been assumed in Indian politics that without winning Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring state of Bihar, no party or coalition has much hope of securing a majority in parliament

The BJP has been in power in both.

For decades, Uttar Pradesh was a stronghold of the main opposition Congress party, but it has been unable to stem a slide in its popularity over recent years.

"Humbly accept the people's verdict," senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty who has overseen the party's decline, said on Twitter.

"We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."

The win in Uttar Pradesh is a seal of approval for Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, who was surprisingly chosen as chief minister for the state five year ago and is seen as a future prime ministerial candidate for the BJP. read more

Fastrack
Mar 10, 2022 10:24am
Excellent. Never stop your enemy when he's hurting himself. Nobody has hurt India like Narendra Modi.

Fastrack
Mar 10, 2022 10:24am
Excellent. Never stop your enemy when he's hurting himself. Nobody has hurt India like Narendra Modi.

ravin
Mar 10, 2022 10:24am
Good governance is surely appreciated, retained and admired

Mann
Mar 10, 2022 10:26am
And Modi wins again.

Trueman
Mar 10, 2022 10:26am
People love Modi and Adityanath

Fastrack
Mar 10, 2022 10:27am
From territory loss to disowning soldiers, Sikh capture of Delhi to economic meltdown, isolation bid failure to IAF embarrassment, failed terrorism to Disinfo exposure. Pakistan wants Modi in India.

Fastrack
Mar 10, 2022 10:28am
Nice. The downward spiral will accelerate greatly. We just watch.

Ankit
Mar 10, 2022 10:32am
May be, Yogi will be next PM of India, After modi in 2029

RAGHUNATH
Mar 10, 2022 10:33am
no address to Sonia - led- CONG(I)

Ayush singh
Mar 10, 2022 10:33am
Bad news for haters

Raju S Bhaandari
Mar 10, 2022 10:37am
UP IS a state where. largest number of muslim vote .

maan
Mar 10, 2022 10:41am
Great I want Yogi to be the PM of India and India will be a "Shining India".

Shahzad
Mar 10, 2022 10:42am
A terrorist PM and CM of the biggest state in India. They going places.

Indigo
Mar 10, 2022 10:42am
Good news for the enemies of India.

M Emad
Mar 10, 2022 10:49am
Big Congratulations, PM Shri Narendra Modi & CM Shri Yogi Adityanath, !

Angry young man
Mar 10, 2022 10:49am
@Fastrack, grapes are sour, especially when you can't afford them.

Boby
Mar 10, 2022 10:52am
@Fastrack, Waite till Yogi comes to PM house, you will love Modi.

M Shaking Sweating
Mar 10, 2022 10:58am
@Fastrack, and Indian are enjoying the fruits of their government. So why worry?

Mudassir
Mar 10, 2022 11:16am
excellent...downfall of India cannot be speed up more

Prakash
Mar 10, 2022 11:26am
Demographic shift and crime rate will come down drastically. Over identification with religion will stop. education and hard work will follow. Exciting days ahead for people who strive for excellence...

Bikram Singh
Mar 10, 2022 11:28am
Happy Holi in advance.

Biju J
Mar 10, 2022 11:28am
How many riots have been reported in UP since Yogi became chief minister of UP ? None.

Kind Regards
Mar 10, 2022 11:31am
Now that is called power.

bhaRAT©
Mar 10, 2022 11:32am
@ravin, "Good governance is surely appreciated, retained and admired" Like: First recession in the history of India under Modi after mishandling of Covid disaster Highest unemploment under this Govt Petrol and other prices skyrocketing India becoming an aprthaied state under this regime. Yes, definitely 'good governance'!!

Surya
Mar 10, 2022 11:35am
Amazing India returning to former glory!

Abdullah
Mar 10, 2022 11:44am
So 1 state has more people than whole pakistan.Thats too much population in india.

Who cares?
Mar 10, 2022 11:49am
@Fastrack, Thank you. With you wishes, indians want Modi to continue for longer.

Charles
Mar 10, 2022 11:50am
@Fastrack, you will have a different version if the results were different. Excuse!

shri
Mar 10, 2022 11:54am
@Fastrack, do you aware of UP's latest Governance reforms, law and order, Infrastructure developments???

Mann
Mar 10, 2022 11:55am
All the folks commenting against BJPs mandate. This my friend is democracy. Leaders perform and get elected. Wish you get a chance to do the same across the Radcliffe.

Shahryar Shirazi
Mar 10, 2022 11:58am
Imagine hitler gets re-elected again and again and then again

Praveen
Mar 10, 2022 12:00pm
@Fastrack, Exactly. BJP is getting selected by the people; while dynamic handsome leader IK Niyazi is being pulled by his people.

Praveen
Mar 10, 2022 12:02pm
People have voted for progress. Even Muslim women have voted for progress and voted against corruption and goondaism. Yogi's religion is his own preference; and he has not discriminated against any religion or a group of people. People are generally happy under him.

Praveen
Mar 10, 2022 12:05pm
@Mudassir, India and UP has already seen the growth and direction and so the people have voted BJP again. The world leaders are asking Modi for help.. so we all know where India is heading.

riz12
Mar 10, 2022 12:05pm
@Fastrack, Nobody has hurt India like Narendra Modi. As patriotic Pakistanis it's our right to fantasize. But this fanatic Yogi just won four more states including one with 22% Muslims and with more than our entire population. They seem to be getting all the more stronger, while our chosen horse, will soon fall down the ditch, when people and powers all throw him out, anytime soon.

Abrar
Mar 10, 2022 12:07pm
India touching new heights under the leadership of Modi & Yogi.

Truth will Always prevail
Mar 10, 2022 12:14pm
This speaks for that majority of indian voters are RSS hindutva, Racist and Fascist. This the real face of India that will bring her down to it's knees

Rishabh
Mar 10, 2022 12:15pm
Good Governance and non appeasement policies win

Murali
Mar 10, 2022 12:16pm
BJP- the most disliked party in educated and progressive south - Kerala and TN - always wins in semi-literate UP and Hindi belt. No prizes for guessing why Hindi North is at the bottom of every human development indicator, fighting over religion and caste.

Som
Mar 10, 2022 12:36pm
Overwhelming majority of Muslims in UP particularly women have voted for Baba Yogi Adityanath.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2022 12:44pm
Joke of the century.

Speed
Mar 10, 2022 12:52pm
@Fastrack, Are you worried??

Manuj
Mar 10, 2022 12:53pm
@Fastrack, Thanks for understanding :)

Mayank Seth
Mar 10, 2022 12:56pm
Enjoy the No-Confidence Motion, while IND looks golden for 5 more years.

Truthhurts
Mar 10, 2022 12:57pm
@Murali, Hope Karnataka is also south India & BJP is ruling it. In the recent past, BJP is growing in the south as well. take an example of the TN local election.

Rajeev
Mar 10, 2022 01:01pm
@Murali, as per you, Karnataka is not educated?

Rajeev
Mar 10, 2022 01:03pm

Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
Mar 10, 2022 01:22pm
Large number of Muslim votes in UP made them win.
Reply Recommend 0
Vijay B
Mar 10, 2022 01:42pm
Modi and Yogi Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
ramana
Mar 10, 2022 01:47pm
Congratulations to Yogi.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 10, 2022 01:52pm
Those who love, vote and support BJP/Modi are going to regret very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
siva
Mar 10, 2022 02:28pm
@bhaRAT©, Look who is talking........
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 10, 2022 02:30pm
Haters don't like it
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 10, 2022 02:30pm
Democracy at it's peak
Reply Recommend 0
Punit
Mar 10, 2022 02:32pm
He is our Vin Diesel.. Fast and Furious..
Reply Recommend 0
Raz
Mar 10, 2022 02:32pm
Modi, Man in action. Indian loves him.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Mar 10, 2022 03:02pm
@Fastrack, parallel universe and reality prevails in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Mar 10, 2022 03:12pm
Winning with more vote share than last time. Of course the people on UP can see all the progress being made in their state.
Reply Recommend 0
lost track
Mar 10, 2022 03:15pm
@Fastrack, what Pakistan wants is good leadership for itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Not So Smart
Mar 10, 2022 03:30pm
So called democracy is used to stage election drama, BJP/RSS/Modi are driving India to disintegration.
Reply Recommend 0
ecarus
Mar 10, 2022 03:35pm
Bad news for neighbour!
Reply Recommend 0
Kaniti Srinivas Rao
Mar 10, 2022 03:47pm
Yogi for PM in 2029.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 10, 2022 04:06pm
The states population is equal to that of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
D'Souza Michael
Mar 10, 2022 04:16pm
BJP has honest leaders and they implement the policies for upliftment of Poor.
Reply Recommend 0
D'Souza Michael
Mar 10, 2022 04:17pm
Public can't befooled with caste politics any more.
Reply Recommend 0
Ankit
Mar 10, 2022 04:20pm
Imran should learn how to win elections from Yogi n Modi
Reply Recommend 0

