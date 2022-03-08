Dawn Logo

At least four security personnel martyred, over 15 injured in Sibi blast: police

Ghalib NihadPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 05:25pm
Law enforcement personnel are seen in a hospital where the injured are being treated. — Photo by author

At least four security personnel were martyred and over 15 injured in a blast near Thandi Sarak in district Sibi of Balochistan, police said.

A senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department Sibi, Hafeez Rind, told Dawn.com that it appeared to be a suicide blast; however, the investigation was underway.

The blast occurred near an open area where the annual Sibi Mela was being held.

"The blast took place 30 minutes after President Arif Alvi attended the festival in Sibi," Rind said. He added that four security forces personnel lost their lives and 27 others were injured in the attack.

Coordinator Balochistan Health Department Dr Wasim Baig said at least 28 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital, while five of them were in critical condition.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Sarwar Hashmi told Dawn.com that most of the injured were security personnel, adding that five of the critically injured were moved to Quetta.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

Bizenjo said the blast was an attempt to sabotage the annual festival and overall peace in the province.

He vowed to thwart "all conspiracies against the province".

The chief minister directed the police to beef up security in Sibi and arrest those involved in the incident.

Last week, a suicide bomber had struck inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during Friday prayers, killing at least 56 worshippers and wounding 190 others.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 08, 2022 04:12pm
What a grave, gruesome, gigantic, grisly, grim, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 04:14pm
Will India ever gain anything by cowardly attacks on civilians? Not in a thousand years.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 04:15pm
Looters against IK. Terrorists against the nation. Neither will succeed.
Reply Recommend 0

