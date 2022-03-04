Dawn Logo

Suicide blast in Peshawar mosque claims 56 lives, injures more than 190

SirajuddinPublished March 4, 2022 - Updated March 4, 2022 06:36pm
Ambulances bring the injured to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV
Screengrab of the site of the explosion in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV
Volunteers examine the site of explosion inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar. — AP
A suicide blast inside a Shia mosque shook Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area on Friday, with officials saying that at least 56 people were killed and 194 were injured.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), confirmed the casualties, adding that some of the injured were in critical condition.

Officials, who termed the incident a suicide attack, initially said that two attackers were involved. However, CCTV footage released later in the day showed a lone attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez reaching the mosque in the city's Qissa Khwani Bazaar on foot and brandishing a pistol.

He opened fired on police personnel deployed outside the main entrance for security before running inside. The attacker also opened fire on a man who tried to stop him and managed to enter the mosque, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers, after which an explosion took place.

Speaking to the media, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said two police officials were deputed at the mosque for security.

He said that one constable was martyred, while another police official was in critical condition. The senior police officer said that around five to six kilogrammes of explosive material was used, adding that there were no prior reports about the attack.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Mohammad Ijaz Khan confirmed the chain of events, adding that one police official was martyred in the gunfight outside the mosque.

However, talking to media at the site of the blast Peshawar SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed Khan said that two policemen had been martyred in the attack. He termed the explosion a suicide blast and said there was no "threat alert".

'Dust and bodies everywhere'

Speaking to the media, KP government spokesman Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said security was provided to mosques as a "general rule". He added that the administration had adopted security measures at this mosque as well, adding that such measures were always ensured during congregation prayers on Fridays.

"Those martyred and injured in the attack would be given monetary assistance under the government's special package," he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

A witness Shayan Haider had been preparing to enter the mosque when a powerful explosion threw him to the street. "I opened my eyes and there was dust and bodies everywhere," he said.

Evidence was collected from the site, according to a tweet by the Peshawar CCPO account.

At the LRH emergency department, there was chaos as doctors struggled to move the many wounded into operating theatres. The hospital was put on red alert and more medical personnel were called to LRH, the spokesperson added.

A medical emergency was also notified in Peshawar district with all doctors and support staff at government health facilities and medical teaching institutions directed to remain on red alert.

According to locals, the area housed a number of markets and was usually packed around the time of Friday prayers.

The last major incident of a similar nature had taken place in Peshawar in July 2018, when a suicide blast had claimed 19 lives, including that of Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour, in the city's Yakatoot area.

Bilour was targeted at an election gathering ahead of the 2018 general election, in which the ANP leader was contesting from the PK-78 constituency. The proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed the responsibility for the blast.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack and directed provision of immediate medical treatment to the injured, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the incident in a statement and expressed grief over the precious lives lost. He expressed sympathy with the families of the departed and also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also condemned the attack, saying he had directed the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit a report.

He expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Peshawar incident is a part of a "larger conspiracy". "We have fought against such conspiracies in the past. God willing the enemies of Pakistan will continue to fail."

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to the families of those martyred in the attack.

Strongly condemning the incident in a statement, Shehbaz said those who attacked worshippers could be "neither Muslims nor humans".

He also expressed concern over the "serious security conditions" in the country.

"Words can't adequately condemn the sheer brutality. Terrorism continues to remain our foremost national challenge," he added in a tweet later.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also strongly condemned the incident, stating that the "return of the smell of explosives" in Pakistan's cities was worrying.

"The peace that was established by sacrificing precious lives has been affected by incompetence," she said referring to the current government. She prayed for the injured and the families of the martyrs.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said terrorists had "carried out an attack on humanity" by targeting innocent worshippers.

He demanded that the government immediately arrest terrorist elements and their facilitators.

The PPP chairperson said he was saddened by the non-implementation of the National Action Plan.

PPP's Senator Sherry Rehman echoed Bilawal's sentiments, saying, "An attack on people praying is an attack on the heart of all morality!"

She also criticised the government for its "inability to deal with the danger of escalating terrorism in the region".

Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash also offered his condolences to the victims' families, adding that he was on his way to the hospital.

"May Allah bless the departed souls and grant sabr to their loved ones," he tweeted.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck said he was heartbroken by the "act of horrific terror against worshippers in Peshawar".

"My colleagues at the embassy and I stand in solidarity with the victims and their families in this difficult hour. Wishing quick recovery to the injured," he said.

NSS
Mar 04, 2022 02:40pm
Why this carnage? Seems people are going mad these days.
Qamar Ahmed
Mar 04, 2022 02:42pm
A deadly lapse on part of the police and intelligence agencies.
Adnan A
Mar 04, 2022 02:44pm
India steps it’s terror activity in pakistan since it’s needs to divert its attention away from abstaining vote it did against Russia
Richie Rich
Mar 04, 2022 02:45pm
Neighbors are not happy with the Australian tour. First Balochistan now Peshawar. Getting closer to mid city now
munir. G
Mar 04, 2022 02:47pm
it has become a matter of daily occurrence that sadly reflects on the competence and efficiency of the intelligence and security forces moreover the afghan refugees must be repatriated forthwith.
Captain Right
Mar 04, 2022 02:48pm
Really sad , two hours from visiting aussie team . Am thinking things will change
Proud muslim
Mar 04, 2022 02:48pm
Result of australian team coming to pakistan
Yash
Mar 04, 2022 02:49pm
Very sad at the loss of innocent lives.
Prof Najma Hisham
Mar 04, 2022 02:50pm
No point talking to the militants. Now the time to act
Syed Qumber Naqvi
Mar 04, 2022 02:51pm
Pakistan is changing camp from USA block to Chinese block. US will punish Pakistan for this bold move. Unfortunately Pakistanis will have to pay Price.
Abdullah
Mar 04, 2022 02:53pm
Follow the pattern, when ever there is some important event happening in the country, such incidents targeting innocent citizen happen. Like they are trying to give a message.
Faizan
Mar 04, 2022 02:53pm
Pakistan's best at it again.
DR.zaid ahmad al-muhaisen - jordan
Mar 04, 2022 05:41pm
A criminal act that is humanely and morally condemned. Mercy to the martyrs and a speedy recovery to the wounded
Observer
Mar 04, 2022 05:47pm
Sad to see people dying in religious places. Condolences.
Dr.Crackpott
Mar 04, 2022 05:47pm
Didn't he say he defeated terrorism in the country!!
Junaid
Mar 04, 2022 05:48pm
The price pak is paying for saying NO to US. With unlimited funds pouring in anyone can do these jobs. Time for our politicians to rise above their personal wealth gaining agenda and stop the no confidence motion and let the PM complete his term. Next election bring new PM. Send the message to the west money can't buy everything. Stop pricing yourself.
Shaun
Mar 04, 2022 05:53pm
Very sad news. Condolences to the family's for the lost of their loves ones. Hope a speedy recovery for those were injured. Need proper investigations done before blaming others.
Umari
Mar 04, 2022 05:53pm
They are 1000 million miles away from religion! Very sad news
Momhemand
Mar 04, 2022 05:59pm
India at it again.
TruthHurts
Mar 04, 2022 06:04pm
This is unbelievable carnage. Who ever is doing this please stop. Is this because of the cricket series OR just another attack by bad Taliban? The Ind-Pak was has been brought to the civil society. On the other hand, India also feels the pain of Pulwama kind of attacks where 50 soldiers die in 1 blast. These incidents are very disturbing. Normal people going about their lives are attacked and a lot of homes are destroyed.
John F
Mar 04, 2022 06:05pm
@Adnan A, People have died and it is a terrible and sad occasion. But all you can come up with is India. This is a sick mentality. Maybe you have no sympathy with the ones who died because they are shia? Whatever it is man, you need to see a shrink.
Indoaryan
Mar 04, 2022 06:08pm
Accuse Indo / USA & move on ….. that is the usual pattern, is it not ? For those who have lost their family members RIP & our sympathies for the victims families. We must not blame each other but stand together against terrorism .
TruthHurts
Mar 04, 2022 06:08pm
@munir. G, I doubt this is India's doing. Same happened when 9 Chinese engineers died. With the intelligence and might of China, I find it very hard to believe that they didn't not expose India, if there was an Indian hand unless it was done by a stronger organization like CIA. A certain amount of extremism and radicalism is embedded in Pak society and a lot of players beyond India use it to their benefit, including the opposition in Pak.
Aamir
Mar 04, 2022 06:13pm
@Prof Najma Hisham, you require a mental treatment. Because you know nothing about such matters. These are all because of policy shift and international conspiracies. Militants are backed by foreign forces.
Hari
Mar 04, 2022 06:13pm
Terrorism anywhere is not acceptable. Innocent people only getting killed. RIP.
Khan , USA
Mar 04, 2022 06:14pm
When our priorities are different from politicians to officials and from judiciary to armed forces then this would happen . Police is used for victimization of political opponents and agencies are used to get political mileage then the whole society is paralyzed. Money minting, gaining influence and abusing power are the norms of this society . What do we expect from this society and from this government?
Syed
Mar 04, 2022 06:15pm
Unfortunately, a innocent has to pay for the lack of intelligence or not taking actions on right time. Australian team, Cricket, India, US or anyone you can blame. The only thing is Pakistan intelligence agencies and law enforcement take any actions or be active if there was any threat. Did they learn from past? Who is more responsible?
Asif A Shah
Mar 04, 2022 06:25pm
Tragic!
Khalid iqbal
Mar 04, 2022 06:26pm
@Faizan, you are having fun at Pakistan and it’s people at this terrible moment , you sound terrible, stay away from making these comments.
Arif Raza
Mar 04, 2022 06:26pm
With cricket at home as well, also to declare country un-safe for any foreigners. Clearly neighbouring countries has interest to destabilise peace in a peace loving country.
Karachiite
Mar 04, 2022 06:31pm
Yesterday Balochistan, today KPK. Price for the change of block, stay strong this is just the beginning.
Malaria Garib Ahmed
Mar 04, 2022 06:38pm
People are brainwashed by politicians and religious zealots.
DryCleanPakistan
Mar 04, 2022 06:42pm
This PTI govt should resign as per IK formula when 10 people died in NS regime
DryCleanPakistan
Mar 04, 2022 06:44pm
Cabinet meet hours and hours for Bibi defamation but for security they have no time
Riazullah Baig
Mar 04, 2022 06:44pm
Please no talks with the terrorists but elimination only!
RK
Mar 04, 2022 06:45pm
Extremely inhuman. Why target innocent lives...what have they done. No words to express the barbaric act. May the departed souls rest in peace. Om Shanti
Iqbal
Mar 04, 2022 06:47pm
Nation needs to be educated. Too many people with close minds.
