Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2022

Australia's first Test in Pakistan in 24 years ends in draw

AFP | APPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 06:06pm
Players of Pakistan's and Australia's leave the ground after a draw in the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — AFP
Players of Pakistan's and Australia's leave the ground after a draw in the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — AFP
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (L) and teammate Pakistan's Imamul Haq touch their bats during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. — AFP
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (L) and teammate Pakistan's Imamul Haq touch their bats during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. — AFP
Pakistan's Nauman Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during the 5th day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday. — AP
Pakistan's Nauman Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during the 5th day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday. — AP

Australia's first Test in Pakistan for nearly a quarter of a century ended in a draw on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat on run-filled surface, Pakistan had made 476-4 before declaring their first innings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

By the time they bowled out Australia for 459 on the final day, the chances of any team winning the contest had evaporated.

Pakistan decided to bat on allowing Imamul Haq, who went into the match without a century in his previous 11 Tests, to score his second hundred of the contest.

The bespectacled left-hander's unbeaten 111 included seven boundaries and two sixes. Imam went on to win the man-of-the-match award.

His opening partner Abdullah Shafique, who made 136 not out, also brought up his maiden Test century as Pakistan posted 252 for no loss in their second innings before the teams shook hands and left.

A total of 1,187 runs were scored over five days and only 14 wickets fell in what Australia's Steve Smith called a “pretty benign, dead wicket” which risks censure from the game's governing body.

With draw looming as the only possible result, Australia captain Pat Cummins shielded his frontline quicks and used as many as nine bowlers in Pakistan's second innings.

Earlier, after the tourists began the final day on 449-7, Pakistan took 11 deliveries to claim the last three Australian wickets.

Nauman Ali dismissed Cummins for eight, and both Mitchell Starc and Lyon fell lbw as Australia finished 17 runs behind Pakistan's first innings total.

Each of Australia's top four batsmen crossed the 50-mark but could not convert them into hundreds and the tourists lost their last six wickets for 52 runs.

Left-arm spinner Nauman claimed a career-best 6-107 on a flat track where bowlers struggled for success.

When Pakistan came out to bat for the second time in the match, Cummins saw no point in straining his pace attack on the unresponsive track.

On Tuesday the pace trio of Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood bowled a combined 16 out of their 77 overs.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JackJones
Mar 08, 2022 01:04pm
Well played Pakistan and Australia. Next Test In Karachi. Good luck.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 08, 2022 02:19pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Mar 08, 2022 02:52pm
Please now open your bat for quick runs. But well played both teams
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...
07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...