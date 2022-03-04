Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2022

Pakistan-Australia series presents acid test for batters, says Greg Chappell

Mohammad YaqoobPublished March 4, 2022 - Updated March 4, 2022 10:59am
A file photo of former Australian batsman Greg Chappell. — Reuters/File
A file photo of former Australian batsman Greg Chappell. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: Batting great Greg Chappell while welcoming Australia returning to Pakistan for a full series after 24 years, reckons both the teams will need to bat well noting the strength of each side is bowling in the three-Test series starting on Friday.

“It is good to see Australian team back in Pakistan again. I am looking forward to this series,” the 73-year-old Chappell told Dawn in an exclusive interview from Australia.

Commenting on the Test battle starting in Rawalpindi, former captain Chappell said batting from both the sides would be an important factor.

“Pakistan and Australia are well balanced sides so it should be a good series. Both teams will need to bat well because the strength of each team is their bowling,” the right-handed batter, who played 87 Tests for Australia from 1970 to 1984 scoring 7,110 runs at a fine average of 53.86, underlined.

Despite the home advantage with Babar Azam’s Pakistan, Chappell hoped Australia would overcome all the hurdles that come their way.

“Pakistan have the advantage because of [the] home conditions but I think Australia will acquit themselves very well,” he said.

Interestingly, the former Australian skipper said Pakistan would not be concerned over injuries to some of their players, including Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf, and Haris Rauf (who tested positive for Covid-19).

“They have good depth; I think they will cover any losses.”

Chappell as captain toured Pakistan back in early 1980 when his team lost a three-match rubber 1-0. The tourists lost the opening Test in Karachi and the remaining two matches in Faisalabad and Lahore ended in drab draws mainly due to overwhelmingly batsmen-friendly pitches.

In Faisalabad after Australia posted a massive 617 courtesy Chappell’s 235, the captain used the entire playing XI for bowling on a batting featherbed as Pakistan eased to 382-2 with no chance of a result, prompting legendary Aussie speedster Dennis Lillee to call the pitch ‘a graveyard of fast bowlers’.

Chappell hoped the series in Pakistan would be held smoothly.

“I hope the series can go off without [any] incident. The Australian team has been very keen to come to Pakistan and I know from personal experience that the security will be very good,” he said.

He appreciated naming the Pakistan-Australia Test series after legendary players Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir.

“I am very pleased that two great leg-spinners have been given the honour of having the series named after them. Richie [Benaud] was a champion and I have always had great regard for Abdul Qadir who was one of the best exponents of the art of leg-spin and was a wonderful ambassador for spinners and the game. He would have been delighted to have such an honour,” Chappell remarked.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No-confidence tension
Updated 04 Mar, 2022

No-confidence tension

JUI-F CHIEF Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the next 48 hours are important and that a vote of no-confidence...
04 Mar, 2022

Underage marriage

TRADITION can sometimes be an albatross around one’s neck. In a conservative, patriarchal society like Pakistan...
04 Mar, 2022

Another attack in Quetta

THE continuing spate of deadly attacks in Balochistan lays bare the state’s failure to pre-empt subversive forces,...
03 Mar, 2022

Indefensible stance

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s defence of the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is...
03 Mar, 2022

Industrialisation goals

THE package of tax incentives announced by the prime minister to push industrialisation in the country trumps past...
Blatant injustice
Updated 03 Mar, 2022

Blatant injustice

The tragic case of retired Brig Asad Munir highlights the flaws in NAB’s system of accountability.