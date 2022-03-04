Dawn Logo

Cricket legend Shane Warne dead at 52

Dawn.com | ReutersPublished March 4, 2022 - Updated March 4, 2022 08:18pm
Shane Warne during a book signing event for his autobiography in Melbourne on October 19, 2018. — AFP
Shane Warne during a book signing event for his autobiography in Melbourne on October 19, 2018. — AFP

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died on Friday at the age of 52, according to media reports

Fox Cricket reported that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

According to the publication, Warne’s management released a brief statement saying that he had passed away.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time, bagging 708 Test wickets in a career that spanned from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

Warne's death is the second major blow to Cricket Australia on Friday after another Australian legend, Rodney Marsh, also passed away earlier in the day.

The cricket fraternity expressed shock over Warne's sudden death as messages continued to pour in on social media websites.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he found it "hard to believe" that Warne was no more. "Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin," Azam wrote on Twitter.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara also expressed disbelief, saying that he was "absolutely shocked and gutted" to hear about the death of a "legend and friend".

Pace great Waqar Younis shared similar sentiments and said it was a "very, very sad day for our cricket community. The biggest superstar of my generation [is] gone".

Meanwhile, Australia opener David Warner grieved the loss of "two legends" — Warne and Marsh — saying that they had left too soon.

"I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad," he tweeted.

Veteran Shahid Afridi extended his "deepest condolences" to Warne's family.

With the Australian legend's death, he said, the "game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today".

"I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him," Afridi added.

Pakistan bowler Shadab Khan eulogised Warne as a cricketer who "inspired generations".

" There will be none like you (Warne) ... you are the reason so many of us started bowling leg spin," he tweeted.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma tweeted that "an absolute legend and champion of our game has left us."

Former England batsman Ian Bell remembered Warne as someone who was "a hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against".

More to follow

Comments (30)
NYS
Mar 04, 2022 07:20pm
Shocking news indeed such a nice player
Reply Recommend 0
JabbarJabber
Mar 04, 2022 07:21pm
RIP legend. It was a privilege to see the BEST LEG SPINNER ever in action during our lifetime.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Mar 04, 2022 07:23pm
This is truly shocking news. Arguably the best leg spinner of all times. RIP shane
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq Jawed
Mar 04, 2022 07:24pm
He died young. The world of Cricket has lost a legend. May he Rest in Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Humara Watan
Mar 04, 2022 07:25pm
Unbelievable news. What a player he was.
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Mar 04, 2022 07:26pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Sana ullah
Mar 04, 2022 07:29pm
So sad.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Mar 04, 2022 07:33pm
RIP legend.
Reply Recommend 0
Ishtiaq
Mar 04, 2022 07:34pm
RIP. He was a cricket legend in true sense of the word.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 04, 2022 07:35pm
Seems the Aus tournament will be called off now
Reply Recommend 0
Prof Najma Hisham
Mar 04, 2022 07:38pm
Absolute legend.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Mar 04, 2022 07:40pm
Such a bad news
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Danish Hassan
Mar 04, 2022 07:42pm
wow that is some shock!
Reply Recommend 0
Saki
Mar 04, 2022 07:44pm
Very sad. Rip Shane warne
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Mar 04, 2022 07:45pm
RIP Legend!!
Reply Recommend 0
Adi
Mar 04, 2022 07:45pm
RIP legend hard to believe.
Reply Recommend 0
erum
Mar 04, 2022 07:47pm
sad. cannot take life for granted. hug your loved one today.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Mar 04, 2022 07:50pm
Great LOSS to the cricket world.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 04, 2022 07:50pm
We have lost a legend, may he rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Mar 04, 2022 07:52pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Mar 04, 2022 07:52pm
RIP very sad, he gone so soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Maddy
Mar 04, 2022 07:53pm
RIP Legend!
Reply Recommend 0
Aam AADMI
Mar 04, 2022 07:54pm
RIEP LEGEND!
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Mar 04, 2022 07:55pm
RIP CHAMP!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 04, 2022 07:56pm
It is a very sad news for all the cricket lovers in Pakistan that Shane Warne died on Friday at the age of 52. My heart-felt condolences with his family, friends and visiting Australian Cricket Team.
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Mar 04, 2022 07:57pm
Great loss...What a legend...RIP
Reply Recommend 0
ramana
Mar 04, 2022 07:57pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
SSU
Mar 04, 2022 08:01pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Mar 04, 2022 08:01pm
Difficult to believe
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Part II
Mar 04, 2022 08:08pm
Shocking.
Reply Recommend 0

