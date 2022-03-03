Australian spinner Nathan Lyon ready for Pakistan challenge

ISLAMABAD: Nathan Lyon termed the Pakistan Test series a big challenge. But that did not stop the veteran Australian off-spinner from claiming that his side is eyeing a clean sweep on their first visit to the country in 24 years.

“It’s going to be a big challenge but to be honest, my mindset is every game we go into, we will look to win, that we’re going to be performing and playing our best cricket, not draw or lose,” Lyon told reporters in an online news conference on Wednesday, two days ahead of the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. “My mindset is to be here in Pakistan and win 3-0.

“We haven’t played an away Test since 2019. It’s a very young and exciting Australian Test squad that we’ve got here and were coming off a pretty spectacular summer back home and that’s given the group a lot of confidence. We’ve got enough people to cover all the bases. Whatever team we go out with, we’re confident we can play a really, really positive brand of cricket here in Pakistan.”

Australia are on a high after thumping England 4-0 in the Ashes earlier this year but they will face vastly different conditions in Pakistan and will look to Lyon for inspiration. The 34-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in the Australia squad with 415 from 105 Tests, including 95 in 19 matches across Asia. His tally also includes 15 wickets in four Tests against Pakistan played in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (L) and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins pump fists during the unveiling of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.—Tanveer Shahzad/White Star

Lyon likened the Rawalpindi wicket to the ones Australia played against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

“There is not much grass on it. I am expecting it to be pretty shiny come day one pretty nice to bat on for the first couple of days and then hopefully spin and reverse swing may come into it,” he said.

“My role is going to change across the Tests. There’s going to be times where I’ll be in a holding role ... where there is opportunity for me to be more attacking I will.

“All bowlers in our squad are well prepared to play whatever role it takes to perform well. It’s going to be challenging but we’ve got the squad to cover all areas.”

PAKISTAN pacer Naseem Shah bowls during a net practice session.—White Star

Asked about how many wickets he expected to bag, a smiling Lyon said: “I would be more than happy, if our bowlers could get all 20 wickets.”

Lyon will share the major workload of Australian slow bowlers. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and uncapped 28-year-old leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson are also in selection contention if Australia opt to go into the first Test with two specialist spinners.

Also in the squad are three part-time spinners in Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, if required to support an attack that is usually spearheaded by the pace bowlers.

“So we’re very lucky in that that area,” Lyon said. “We’ve seen both Marnus and Smithy play a role in taking some big wickets. I think they will have the opportunity to get the ball at some stage.”

BABAR DUEL

Lyon added he was looking forward to the challenge of bowling against Pakistan captain Babar Azam, one of the world’s top batters.

Babar is ninth in the ICC’s Test rankings but is the world number one in both limited-overs formats.

“I have always said from day one of my career that I want to compete against the best players in the world, and Babar is definitely one of those guys,” Lyon said. “I can’t wait to challenge myself, but there are some unbelievable batters in this Pakistan line-up that I am going to have some decent challenges with.”

Australia will have just three practice sessions to prepare for the Tests after arriving in Pakistan on Sunday and spending two days in the team hotel. They will be playing three Tests within 22 days before competing in a three-match ODI series and a one-off Twenty20 against Pakistan on their first tour since 1998.

“Pakistan haven’t had the opportunity to have a lot of international cricket here over a number of years so to be able to be the first Australian team to come here to play ... It’s a pretty proud moment,” said Lyon. “We’ve spoken as a group about how big it is for the people of Pakistan to see the likes of Smithy, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Marnus ... these guys are proud to come out here and play to be role models.”

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2022