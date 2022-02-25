Woman gang-raped through factory job lure in Lahore

LAHORE: Five men allegedly gang-raped a woman at a house in Raiwind on Thursday.

The suspects offered a job to a woman at a factory in Raiwind and asked her to reach the workplace for a meeting with the manager on Feb 20, according to the FIR. As she reached the location, two of the suspects took her by a motorbike to a house where they, along with their accomplices, locked her in a room and raped her for two days.

The FIR said the suspects also recorded the videos of the immoral act on a mobile phone.

They set the woman at liberty in a critical condition and warned her against informing the police.

A police official said a team had been dispatched for the arrest of the suspects who had gone underground after committing the crime.

He said police were trying to trace the locations of the culprits through their mobile phones data.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2022