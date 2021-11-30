Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 30, 2021

Woman who alleged she was gang-raped in Lahore withdraws complaint

Rana BilalPublished November 30, 2021 - Updated November 30, 2021 02:19pm
The woman had earlier alleged she was lured into travelling to Lahore by a man whom she had befriended on online gaming platform PUBG. — Reuters/File
The woman had earlier alleged she was lured into travelling to Lahore by a man whom she had befriended on online gaming platform PUBG. — Reuters/File

A woman who had alleged she was raped by three men in Lahore after being lured into travelling there from Karachi has withdrawn her case, saying the first information report (FIR) registered on her complaint was the result of a "misunderstanding", it emerged on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered on November 28 at Lahore's North Cantt police station against three suspects on rape and abetment charges on the 18-year-old woman's complaint.

But a day later, on Nov 29, she recorded a statement before Lahore Cantt Judicial Magistrate Shahid Ali Khokhar saying: "I got the instant FIR registered against the accused persons due to misunderstanding. No one committed zina (rape) with me. I do not want to pursue the instant FIR [and] the same may kindly be cancelled."

Earlier, the woman had also declined to get herself medically examined.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she was a resident of Karachi's Quetta Town Society. She said she used to play the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) during which she befriended a man named 'H'.

"He told me to come to travel to Lahore and said that we would get married," the victim said, adding that she arrived in the city on Nov 23 by train. She said 'H' took her to the Rose Hotel where he raped her for three days.

He also refused to marry her and dropped her off at the train station on Nov 26 and left, the FIR stated. The victim said that while she was waiting at the station, two men named 'W' and 'Ha' met her and promised to find her a job.

She said that the two took her to a house on Sarwar Road where two more men helped them take her into a room. The victim said that 'W' and 'Ha' then raped her several times, but she was eventually able to escape.

She had urged authorities to take action against all three men who had raped her.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Lahore capital city police officer. He had also directed officials to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and assured the victim of justice.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New Covid danger
30 Nov 2021

New Covid danger

The government’s messaging around the coronavirus and the potential threat of Omicron must be reactivated.
Updated 30 Nov 2021

Saudi conditions

DECADES of fiscal profligacy have trapped the country in a situation where it not only has to borrow more money to...
30 Nov 2021

Mental health concerns

THE economic and psychological effects of Covid-19, combined with the issues of joblessness and inflation, have had ...
Land misuse
Updated 29 Nov 2021

Land misuse

THE contrast could not be more stark, and elite capture no better illustrated. On the one hand are the middle-class...
29 Nov 2021

Act of altruism

DECEASED organ donation needs to become part of the national discourse. To that end, our lawmakers must adopt a far...
29 Nov 2021

Animal neglect

THE callousness shown by our state and society towards humanity is often such that it comes as no surprise that less...