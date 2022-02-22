Minor boy raped in Lahore's DHA

LAHORE: The Defence B police registered a case against an unknown suspect for raping a minor boy here on Monday.

The police said an unidentified man lured the boy to a deserted area of the Defence Housing Authority when he was returning from school. The man raped the boy and fled the scene, leaving him unconscious, a police official said.

He said the family of the boy shifted him to the hospital and reported the matter to the police.

The police lodged a case against the unknown man and started looking for the culprit.

