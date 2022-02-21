Dawn Logo

PM Imran to leave for two-day Russia visit on Wednesday

Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 21, 2022 - Updated February 21, 2022 08:03pm
This combo photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. — Photos: Reuters/File
This combo photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. — Photos: Reuters/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day visit to Russia from February 23 on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Monday.

"The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet. The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit," the statement said.

The FO also highlighted that the two countries enjoyed friendly relations "marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues".

"During the summit, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation. They will also have [a] wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and [the] situation in Afghanistan," the statement added.

The premier's visit comes at a time when tensions in the region are high with the United States and European powers fearing that Russia may invade bordering Ukraine as shelling on the front line separating Kyiv's forces from Moscow-backed separatists spiked.

The bombardments have sent Ukrainians fleeing to cellars and other shelters, while some civilians have been evacuated.

In its own statement, the White House warned that it was still ready “to impose swift and severe consequences” should Russia invade.

“And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon,” US press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The FO said that PM Imran's visit would contribute to deepening the multi-faceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood had revealed that the prime minister would visit Russia in February but had not provided an exact date.

In January, PM Imran had held a telephonic conversation with Putin, during which both leaders had invited each other to visit their countries.

During the phone call, the premier also thanked the Russian leader for his "emphatic" statement against insulting Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

"He is the first Western leader to show empathy and sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet (PBUH)," the prime minister had said.

yogi
Feb 21, 2022 08:09pm
Another photo call. Putin hasn't got time for him.
Reply Recommend 0
Rk
Feb 21, 2022 08:11pm
Will this be a zoom meeting in Moscow?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 21, 2022 08:12pm
Pakistanis want business, IT industry from Russia. Bring more Business to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Feb 21, 2022 08:16pm
Welcome Russian innovation to the land of Pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Sattarbhai
Feb 21, 2022 08:16pm
Does PM realize what's going on in the world? Most of our exports are to US, EU and their allies - will give bad impression. Already we are having financial difficulties with IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank and they will no doubt turn the screws on our weak economy. The international Banks will take it as a signal not to lend to cover and rollover $23 Bn which is due in next 18 months.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyid
Feb 21, 2022 08:17pm
Pakistan is on right path after many decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Feb 21, 2022 08:17pm
No one else calls.
Reply Recommend 0
dude
Feb 21, 2022 08:21pm
Doesn't matter what country - when leaders fall under domestic pressure they always start taking foreign trips.
Reply Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Feb 21, 2022 08:22pm
All the best, Prime Minister, Imran Khan. You are very impressive
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 21, 2022 08:23pm
There is an extremely tense atmosphere prevailing between Ukraine and Russia, and between Russia and USA. One fails to understand what logic is being used at this stage by Imran Khan to go to Russia. What if War breaks out how will he come back to Pakistan.?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 21, 2022 08:23pm
The FO also highlighted that the two countries enjoyed friendly relations "marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues". Has anyone told Modi yet, explain in Gujarati .
Reply Recommend 0
Pakhtoon plus Texan
Feb 21, 2022 08:24pm
Time to divert the attention of the public from huge domestic issues. Russia can't afford to offend India. This visit will be just a tour to the icy Russian Federation on public tax money, nothing more than that.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 21, 2022 08:24pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 21, 2022 08:25pm
@Rk, Will this be a zoom meeting in Moscow? Modi was zoomed out without meeting.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 21, 2022 08:25pm
@Ali, Pakistanis want business, IT industry from Russia. Bring more Business to Pakistan. All coming, linked to CPEC.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoot Mir
Feb 21, 2022 08:33pm
@Sattarbhai, this is an excellent idea. The Russians are good partners and we should reach out to them as partners to keep the US from launching wars.
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Feb 21, 2022 08:33pm
@Ali, yes but Russia hasn’t any of them that’s why attacking Ukraine to divert attention.. maybe IK going to get some tips
Reply Recommend 0
Rockstar
Feb 21, 2022 08:38pm
1 day to go n back in travelleling.
Reply Recommend 0
Veeran
Feb 21, 2022 08:39pm
It could be just to take Pakistan in confidence for Ukraine Issue for their Military move
Reply Recommend 0

