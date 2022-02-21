Dawn Logo

PM Imran’s visit to Russia has great significance, says Chinese expert

APPPublished February 21, 2022 - Updated February 21, 2022 09:28am
A file photo of Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law. — APP

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming official visit to Russia is historic and of great strategic significance, said Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute.

“It is particularly noteworthy that with a gap of 23 years, Russia has invited the Pakistani leader to visit Moscow, which reflected PM Imran Khan’s high-stature and leadership qualities. Russian President Vladimir Putin has great respect for PM Khan and now the voice of Pakistani leader is always acknowledged at the world level whether it is on regional or international issues, which enhances the dignity of Pakistani people and nation,” Prof Cheng said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

In his analysis, he said, the strategic significance of the visit was mainly reflected in the three aspects: rising Pakistan’s international status; Russia’s tilt towards developing cooperation with Pakistan as India gets closer to the US; cooperative relations among Pakistan, China and Russia is conducive to curbing the disturbance of external force.

He expounded that Pakistan’s international status had risen significantly, and the great personal charisma of PM Khan had been highly recognised by the international community. In recent years, Pakistan’s diplomacy, focusing on geo-economic strategy, has been very ‘vigorous and successful’ with commitment to balanced relations among major powers in the world.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2022

Truth
Feb 21, 2022 09:53am
Pat each other.
Justice
Feb 21, 2022 09:53am
Unless Pakistan can export commodities that are important to Russia, IK's trip to Russia will only serve media coverage.
Justice
Feb 21, 2022 09:55am
Remember. Putin is not someone who gives loans. So, if IK is going to Moscow for loan, it will be a wasted trip.
