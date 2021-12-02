Dawn Logo

Pakistan, Russia discuss defence, cybersecurity cooperation

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished December 2, 2021 - Updated December 2, 2021 07:38am
MOSCOW: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf shakes hands with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, during his visit on Wednesday.—APP
MOSCOW: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf shakes hands with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, during his visit on Wednesday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Russian national security advisers held wide-ranging talks in Moscow on Wednesday in what is being seen by both sides as an important step towards strengthening of bilateral relations.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev reviewed the whole gamut of Pak-Russia relations and held in-depth discussions on regional and international issues, the National Security Division (NSD) said in a statement issued in Islamabad.

The agenda covered bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, information and cybersecurity.

The two sides also discussed collaboration among law enforcement agencies, special services and defence ministries.

Pledge to support efforts for durable peace in Afghanistan

Russian newswire TASS quoted the Russian Security Council (RSC) as saying that special attention was paid to cybersecurity and struggle against drug trafficking. Russia-Pakistan trading and economic cooperation was also touched upon, it said.

The two sides exchanged views about developments in Afghanistan. The NSD said the delegations “resolved to support all efforts to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan” and “expressed grave concern over the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan”.

They urged the international community to undertake practical steps to avert the impending crisis.

The two sides, according to the NSD, expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of their bilateral relations and agreed to remain engaged on all matters of mutual importance.

“While summarising the results of the consultations, Patrushev noted good dynamics of relations between Moscow and Islamabad, the effectiveness of their regular political dialogue, including that at the summit and high levels, and interaction within the framework of international organisations, including the United Nations and the SCO,” the RSC said.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2021

