PTI's Ali Zaidi unveils protest plan against PPP

KARACHI: Calling it the beginning of the end of the Pakistan Peoples Party rule in Sindh, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf announced on Saturday its detailed plan of launching a mass movement from Feb 26 — a day before the PPP’s planned long march on Islamabad which will start from Karachi — from Ghotki to reach major centres of the province.

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, who is also president of the PTI’s Sindh chapter, told a press conference here that the march would start on Feb 26 and reached Karachi on March 6 after passing through from major cities of the province.

“On March 5 we would be organising a huge rally in Hyderabad and on the ninth day a huge rally will be staged in Karachi,” he said.

Buzdar condoles death of Zaidi’s father

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Mr Zaidi in the evening to offer condolence on the demise of his father Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi, who had passed away last week.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2022