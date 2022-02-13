Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2022

PTI's Ali Zaidi unveils protest plan against PPP

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 13, 2022 - Updated February 13, 2022 11:30am
A file photo of Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi talking to media. — DawnNewsTV/File
A file photo of Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi talking to media. — DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: Calling it the beginning of the end of the Pakistan Peoples Party rule in Sindh, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf announced on Saturday its detailed plan of launching a mass movement from Feb 26 — a day before the PPP’s planned long march on Islamabad which will start from Karachi — from Ghotki to reach major centres of the province.

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, who is also president of the PTI’s Sindh chapter, told a press conference here that the march would start on Feb 26 and reached Karachi on March 6 after passing through from major cities of the province.

“On March 5 we would be organising a huge rally in Hyderabad and on the ninth day a huge rally will be staged in Karachi,” he said.

Buzdar condoles death of Zaidi’s father

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Mr Zaidi in the evening to offer condolence on the demise of his father Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi, who had passed away last week.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punishing the Afghans
13 Feb, 2022

Punishing the Afghans

How can Washington justify inflicting collective punishment on the Afghans by dividing their frozen funds to penalise the Taliban?
13 Feb, 2022

Fishermen’s plight

WHENEVER hostilities spike between India and Pakistan, fishermen belonging to both states often have to pay the ...
13 Feb, 2022

Seeking undue allowance

PML-N LEADER Ishaq Dar’s desire to take oath as senator virtually or at the Pakistan High Commission is a classic...
Cabinet or classroom?
Updated 12 Feb, 2022

Cabinet or classroom?

INSPIRED as he is by his own struggles to balance academics with sporting pursuits while at school, the prime...
12 Feb, 2022

Impoverished districts

GIVEN decades of lopsided and uneven ‘development’, it was inevitable that the different regions of a province...
12 Feb, 2022

Larkana jail crisis

THE chaos that gripped Larkana Central Jail until yesterday had been years in the making. The delay in introducing...