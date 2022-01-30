Dawn Logo

January 30, 2022

Time restriction on vehicles’ entry into Murree lifted

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 30, 2022 - Updated January 30, 2022 11:06am
People push a vehicle stuck on a road after a blizzard in Murree on January 9. — AFP
RAWALPINDI: The district administration has lifted ban on time restrictions for vehicles’ entry into Murree.

Earlier, the district administration had fixed a time schedule for vehicles to enter the hill station.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, the administration has lifted time restrictions of 5am to 5pm on vehicles’ entry into Murree.

From now onwards, 24 hours access/entry of vehicles will be allowed in Murree in the larger public interest. However, other conditions will remain the same as a maximum of 8,000 vehicles per day shall be allowed to enter into Murree from all entry points during normal weather conditions, the notification said.

It stated that this limit would not apply to the residents of Murree, adjoining areas and Azad Kashmir, official vehicles and those of law enforcement agencies.

The Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi will devise a system to ensure that traffic did not exceed the prescribed limit and will intimate well in time.

The deputy commissioner said the assistant commissioner, Murree, XEN Mechanical Machinery and Chief Traffic Police Office would ensure effective coordination with the Pakistan Meteorological Department to set up, maintain, review and upgrade mechanism keeping in view the weather advisory for early warnings to regulate traffic.

He said the city police officer and chief traffic officer along with the National Highways and Motorway Police shall depute adequate police personnel for accurate count of incoming/outgoing vehicles and maintain a database of the net traffic count.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2022

