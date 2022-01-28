Active Covid infections surpass 90,000 with 11pc positivity rate recorded in 14 cities

ISLAMABAD: The number of active positive cases of Covid-19 surpassed 90,000 on Thursday with 14 cities reporting 11 per cent positivity rate across the country. The data of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that as many as 7,539 people were infected and the country reported 25 or more deaths after a gap of over 100 days.

Of 14 cities reporting over 11pc positivity rate of the deadly virus, six cities were located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two each in Sindh and Punjab and one each in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Islamabad.

The highest positivity rate was in Peshawar with 35.89pc followed by Muzaffarabad with 28.6pc, Karachi, 26.32pc, Hyderabad, 22.41pc, Gilgit Baltistan, 21.43pc, Mardan, 20.93pc, Nowshera, 18.96pc, Islamabad, 16.76pc, Swabi 15.67pc, Abbottabad 15.35pc, Lahore, 15.25pc, Rawalpindi, 12.29pc, Bannu, 11.87pc and Quetta 11.32pc.

The NCOC reported 25 deaths in a single day on Thursday. Earlier, more than 25 deaths were reported on Oct 14 when 27 people died.

The number of active cases was 91,854 and 1,395 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2022