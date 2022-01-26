Over 20 million yet to receive second dose of Covid vaccine

ISLAMABAD: While the government is making all possible efforts to inoculate majority of the people, the data of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shows that over 66 million doses of seven vaccines of Covid-19 are available across the country and over 20m people are yet to receive second jab.

Overall 172m doses of vaccines have been administered in Pakistan. As many as 103m people have received at least one dose out of whom over 80m have been fully vaccinated and over 2m have received booster shots.

Meanwhile, as many as 6,357 more persons were infected and 17 succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate stands at 12.81pc and number of critical care patients has reached 1,200.

According to an NCOC document available with Dawn, while 68pc population of Pakistan is vaccine eligible, seven vaccines — Sinopharm, Sinovac, PakVac or Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Sputnik — are being administered across the country.

The document shows that the population of the country is 228,567,704 out of whom 153,615,747 people are vaccine eligible. As many as 23,763,473 persons are partially and 80,004,063 fully vaccinated.

It shows that in Punjab out of over 81m vaccine eligible population, 59m have received at least one dose which is 74pc of vaccine eligible population.

A total of 35m doses of Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, which is the first vaccine introduced in Pakistan, have been administered and 2.1m doses are pending as second dose. The highest number of doses has been administered in Punjab i.e. 21m.

Over 42m doses of Sinopharm are available in Pakistan.

Another Chinese vaccine Sinovac is the most inoculated vaccine across the country. The vaccine’s 79m doses have been inoculated and 11m doses are pending as second dose. Moreover, there are over 19 million doses available in Pakistan.

Cansino, a Chinese vaccine which is being packed in Pakistan under the name of PakVac, has been administered to over 12m people as a single dose vaccine and half a million doses are available in the system.

American vaccine Pfizer’s 27m doses have been administered and 6.6m doses are pending as second dose. The vaccine is the first brand which was initially used for the teenagers and immunocompromised people. Over 14m doses of Pfizer vaccine are available in the system.

As many as 6.9m doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered. However, 1.6m doses are pending as second dose and 1.1m doses are available in the system. This shows that less vaccine is available as compared to requirement for second doses.

Another vaccine Moderna’s 6.8m doses have been administered and 1.1m doses are pending as second dose. The vaccine’s 21m doses are available in the system.

Russian vaccine Sputnik’s 2.9m doses have been administered and 1m doses are pending as second dose. There are 6m doses of vaccine available in Pakistan.

According to the document, the data regarding students’ vaccination shows that educational institutions are open in Punjab and Sindh but there is low attendance. In Islamabad it is going on at satisfactory pace. However, there is winter vacation in KP and Balochistan till Feb 28, in AJK till 22 and in GB till Jan 31.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2022