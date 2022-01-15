Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain

ReutersPublished January 15, 2022 - Updated January 15, 2022 07:32pm
Virat Kohli holds his wedding ring as he celebrates scoring his century on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on August 2, 2018. — AFP/File
Virat Kohli holds his wedding ring as he celebrates scoring his century on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on August 2, 2018. — AFP/File

Virat Kohli shocked the Indian cricket world on Saturday by abruptly resigning as the national side's Test captain, after leading the team to memorable overseas victories in his seven years in charge.

The 33-year-old, considered one of the best batsmen of his era, took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after India's 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

“It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there,” Kohli said in his statement.

“Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.”

After Kohli's announcement of relinquishing the Test captaincy, the Indian cricket board tweeted: "BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) congratulates team India captain Virat Kohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights."

The board's secretary Jay Shah wrote on Twitter after Kohli's surprise announcement: “Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia and England have been special.”

The feisty top order batsman has had a difficult relationship with the BCCI since stepping down as the Twenty20 captain after last year's World Cup.

Read: 5 things that went wrong for India at the T20 World Cup

That cost him the One-Day International captaincy as well, with the BCCI installing Rohit Sharma as captain in both the short formats.

Kohli, who took over the reins in 2014, led India in a record 68 test matches, winning 40 and losing 17.

BCCI officials were not immediately available to confirm who would take over as India's next Test captain, although opener KL Rahul's name has already started doing the rounds.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ishtiaq
Jan 15, 2022 07:12pm
Great player, great captain and a good human being
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Mini-budget’ comes into force
Updated 15 Jan, 2022

‘Mini-budget’ comes into force

MANY in the PTI government must have swallowed their pride to get the two controversial bills — one withdrawing ...
15 Jan, 2022

CNG relief

THE Peshawar High Court has granted partial relief to CNG stations against a ban on their operations by the district...
15 Jan, 2022

Street crime in Karachi

WEDNESDAY once again brought home the dangers that lurk on the streets of Karachi. Armed men waylaid a car in which ...
PDM’s new tack
Updated 14 Jan, 2022

PDM’s new tack

THE PDM leadership has stated that in its next meeting slated for later in the month, it intends to deliberate on...
14 Jan, 2022

Ongoing urea crisis

OFFICIAL claims notwithstanding, growers in many parts of the country continue to face problems in procuring urea or...
14 Jan, 2022

Travesty of Gitmo

TWENTY years after the opening of one of the most controversial prisons in the world, Guantanamo Bay remains an...