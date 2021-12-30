Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 30, 2021

Supplementary finance bill set to be presented in NA after cabinet grants approval: Fawad

Dawn.comPublished December 30, 2021 - Updated December 30, 2021 04:02pm

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced the cabinet's approval of supplementary finance bill — or the mini-budget as the opposition calls it — paving way for the bill to be presented in the National Assembly (NA).

"The cabinet has approved the finance bill, which will now be introduced in the National Assembly," the information minister tweeted.

The bill was originally scheduled to be presented in parliament on Wednesday but the cabinet had deferred its approval due to desiring a "threadbare discussion" on it.

According to the agenda of the National Assembly for Thursday, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will introduce the bill in the house to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties [the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021].

According to the agenda of the lower house, the bill will only be introduced, and not passed.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the parliamentary groups of parties included in the ruling alliance led by the PTI on the issue of the bill's passage was held.

The opposition has already vowed to block the passage of the bill so fireworks are expected during today's NA session. The opposition has claimed that the bill will further increase inflation and add to people’s misery.

The bill's approval is necessary to ensure Pakistan's sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility gets cleared by the International Monetary Fund’s executive board on January 12, paving the way for the disbursement of about $1bn tranche.

PM unperturbed by opposition's claim of country being in danger

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissive of the opposition's claim that the government was in danger, saying "they make such statements every three months."

In a brief interaction with reporters inside the parliament's premises following the cabinet meeting, the premier also played down the chances of PML-N leader and rival Nawaz Sharif returning to the country, saying: "We also used to hear in the past about [Nawaz Sharif's] return when he was in Saudi Arabia, but he only returned after a deal".

When asked about a statement of the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Imran taunted that Shehbaz Sharif's speeches were more a "job application" than anything else.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack aka youthia
Dec 30, 2021 03:10pm
As per IK, he has turned around, uturned, the country which is now in growth phase soon to becoming best in world. Country’s Foreign currency reserves are climbing, fiscal deficit gone with it in surplus now..but still pleading IMF for $1b? Even at cost of putting price rise pain on own citizens! Another sadik and ameen lie
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 30, 2021 03:45pm
What is difference between rubber stamp Cabinet and equally rubber stamp Parliament?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Revisiting Reko Diq
30 Dec 2021

Revisiting Reko Diq

Pakistan continues to suffer the adverse consequences of poor governance, bureaucratic incompetence and judicial overreach.
30 Dec 2021

Confession not enough

A CONFESSION does not an open-and-shut case make. That was the crux of a verdict by Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem of...
30 Dec 2021

Snow season

MANAGING tourism is tricky. While it is necessary and laudable for numerous reasons, including area uplift,...
New security policy
Updated 29 Dec 2021

New security policy

THE federal cabinet has approved the National Security Policy after its green-lighting by the National Security...
29 Dec 2021

Real estate attraction

THE real estate sector — developed and undeveloped land for housing, commercial and industrial projects — has...
29 Dec 2021

Missing prison reform

THE Islamabad High Court’s comments that the country’s prisons have turned into “epicentres of crime,...