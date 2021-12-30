Dawn Logo

'Don't sell Pakistan': Opposition up in arms as govt tables 'mini budget' in NA

Fahad ChaudhryPublished December 30, 2021 - Updated December 30, 2021 08:49pm
The National Assembly session is underway on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday presented the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — or the mini-budget as the opposition calls it — in the National Assembly (NA) amid uproar from the opposition benches.

The bill was originally scheduled to be presented in parliament on Wednesday but the cabinet had deferred its approval due to desiring a "threadbare discussion" on it.

The bill's approval is necessary to ensure Pakistan's sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility gets cleared by the International Monetary Fund’s executive board on January 12, paving the way for the disbursement of about $1bn tranche.

Speaker Asad Qaisar said the bill will not be forwarded to the standing committee concerned. He said there would be a debate on the bill in the NA, following which the House would vote on it.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 was also presented in the House, which was referred to the relevant standing committee for necessary vetting.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said: "You're giving SBP's control to IMF. Please have mercy on the people of Pakistan. Don't sell Pakistan. You allowed people to loot the country for three years," he said, making a reference to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 — another legislation needed to ensure the disbursement of $1bn tranche by the IMF.

He urged the House to not let Pakistan surrender its sovereignty.

"Surrendering Pakistan's economic sovereignty is more dangerous than that of the surrender in 1971," he said while referring to the East Pakistan debacle.

He said the whole nation was ashamed of what was happening in the parliament.

In response to Asif's speech, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said the opposition had been trying to "scare the nation" by making a hue and cry over the SBP amendment bill.

"The difference between them and us is that when they work to curb dengue, they have to advertise about it themselves. But when we work to curb Covid-19," international forums praise the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government, Umar added.

Reacting to Asif's remarks about surrendering the sovereignty of Pakistan, he said: "A Pakistani leader is speaking about surrendering the country's sovereignty. I call that shameful."

He also lambasted the opposition for criticising the government over national security.

"They invited [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi to their house," he said, making an apparent reference to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

When it was his turn to speak, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said in the last NA session, which was chaired by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, he had told the chair that there were reports of the government presenting a "mini-budget" in the assembly.

"I had said that it will make life more difficult for the people of Pakistan, but the chair had dismissed my concerns," Ashraf said. "When, in fact, that was the time for the opposition to speak on the matter."

He further complained that when the bill was presented today, even then the opposition was not being heard.

The PPP leader also said that in his response to Asif, Umar had not addressed any of the questions and issues raised by the PML-N leader.

"He (Umar) failed to satisfy this House," Ashraf added.

He urged the speaker to reject today's (Thursday's) proceedings so that opposition and treasury members could present arguments on the matters taken up in the session anew.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the opposition had the right to present its point of view, however, "the government's job is to put forth facts before people".

As Qureshi continued to speak, the opposition members pointed towards an incomplete quorum in the House. Responding to the opposition's objection, the speaker adjourned the session till Dec 31.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the parliamentary groups of parties included in the ruling alliance led by the PTI on the issue of the bill's passage was also held.

Ordinances extended

The House also adopted multiple resolutions, extending the validity of several ordinances for a period of 120 days.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the ordinances that have been extended are the Federal Government Properties Management Authority Ordinance, 2021, Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Public Properties (Removal of Encroachment) Ordinance, 2021, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Pakistan Food Security Flow and Information Ordinance, 2021 and Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Objecting to the extension of the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Asif said the move was unconstitutional as the ordinance had lapsed.

The speaker, however, disagreed and dismissed the objection.

PM unperturbed by opposition's claim of country being in danger

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissive of the opposition's claim that the government was in danger, saying "they make such statements every three months."

In a brief interaction with reporters inside the parliament's premises following the cabinet meeting, the premier also played down the chances of PML-N leader and rival Nawaz Sharif returning to the country, saying: "We also used to hear in the past about [Nawaz Sharif's] return when he was in Saudi Arabia, but he only returned after a deal".

When asked about a statement of the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Imran taunted that Shehbaz Sharif's speeches were more a "job application" than anything else.

'No burden on the poor'

Addressing a press conference after the NA session, Tarin defended the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, saying that tax exemptions worth Rs2 billion would be reviewed under it.

"Whereas our sales tax amounts to around Rs3 trillion. How will [an addition of] Rs2 billion make a significant difference in inflation?" he questioned.

He went on to say that tax exemptions would mostly be withdrawn on imported items.

"A common man usually doesn't use these items. How will it burden the poor then?" he asked.

"We haven't done anything to burden the poor," he added.

On the SBP Amendment Bill 2021, the finance minister said it was aimed at strengthening the central bank.

"And strengthening institutions is in the PTI's manifesto," he added.

Tarin said under the bill, the SBP would be given administrative independence, which would give it the authority to decide matters such as the salaries of the bank's employees.

Moreover, he said, members for the SBP board, which would have the authority of the central bank, would be nominated and approved by the government.

"The president will approve them," he said, adding that the board would also be answerable to relevant standing committees of parliament.

So the notion that the government was selling out the country's sovereignty was wrong, he added.

Fastrack aka youthia
Dec 30, 2021 03:10pm
As per IK, he has turned around, uturned, the country which is now in growth phase soon to becoming best in world. Country’s Foreign currency reserves are climbing, fiscal deficit gone with it in surplus now..but still pleading IMF for $1b? Even at cost of putting price rise pain on own citizens! Another sadik and ameen lie
Reply Recommend 0
Kareem Banda
Dec 30, 2021 03:34pm
simple - they are buying time to buy votes
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 30, 2021 03:45pm
What is difference between rubber stamp Cabinet and equally rubber stamp Parliament?
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Dec 30, 2021 04:19pm
The great B doesn't trust Nawaz Sharif. This is why Imran will stay on as PM till 2023.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 30, 2021 04:47pm
The Minister of Information is hard pressed for the right words. First he says that," Supplementary finance bill set to be presented in NA after Cabinet grants approval". Then he states in the next sentence, he says that, "The cabinet has approved the finance bill, which will now be introduced in the National Assembly." Are these not self contradictory statements?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2021 05:17pm
History is going to repeat itself since these types of "mini-budgets" under the guise of "supplementary finance bills" were frequently and pretty often presented in the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Islamabad during the time and tenure of the family-owned, corrupt, clan-operated, dishonest, dynasty-backed, crooked, cunning, cruel and crafty previous administrations of PPP and PML(N) in the "Land of the Pure," who are ironically and unfortunately opposing it this time.
Reply Recommend 0
BJW Melbourne
Dec 30, 2021 05:34pm
No option - accept the fate pass the bill and move on
Reply Recommend 0
AAR
Dec 30, 2021 05:35pm
@M. Saeed, its rubber stamp democracy..what do you expect?
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Dec 30, 2021 05:38pm
Khans Tabdeeli Gov will go in history books as the worst performing Gov in the history of Pakistan....
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Dec 30, 2021 06:36pm
Incompetent rulers are ruling the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 30, 2021 06:54pm
Opposition is correct. Country cannot be ruled by ordinances, U-turns and KSA bailouts.
Reply Recommend 0
Aatif
Dec 30, 2021 06:58pm
First we had a dishonest government. Now an incompetent one and next an incompetent and dishonest one. As you sow so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Dec 30, 2021 06:59pm
@Kareem Banda, true that.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Part II
Dec 30, 2021 07:01pm
Dont sell Pakistan. Thats the job of opposition when they are in power again
Reply Recommend 0
Maarkhor
Dec 30, 2021 07:07pm
What a incompetent , irrelevant and totally nonsense response by Asad Umar to Khawaja Asif
Reply Recommend 0
Aham brahmasmi
Dec 30, 2021 07:16pm
@Aatif, I will prefer corrupt but competent to honest but incompetent.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 30, 2021 07:31pm
The PTI govt is one of the most shameless U turn govt. It is better to have a dictator. At least he will say 1 type of thing and not all type of thing to please everyone on the camera. Pak is in dire trouble and really need a diplomatic and democratic govt. Bring NS back and plead him to restart his democratic and diplomatic ties with Biden, Modi and Saudis. Continue to work with China but that does not mean there are poor ties with everyone else. China also failed Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2021 07:42pm
@Fastrack, Opposition is correct. Country cannot be ruled by ordinances, U-turns and KSA bailouts. When national treasury is in Avenfield house and stanhope mansions, London then ordinances, U turns and bailouts are unavoidable. Bring the loot back, no loans needed, IMF paid off.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 30, 2021 07:48pm
Opposition sold Pakistan for years and stashed their loots overseas and now they suddenly woke up when the country needs economic uplift through revenue increases.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Dec 30, 2021 08:00pm
Some one need to tell people of Pakistan and leaders of Pakistan...."A bird in hand worth two" Take care of that first.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Saeed
Dec 30, 2021 08:03pm
Its time PTI should be shown the door.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Dec 30, 2021 08:04pm
Dear opposition If you have already sold it knowingly with closed eyes during your tenures then why crying foul now.
Reply Recommend 0
Zilhaq
Dec 30, 2021 08:25pm
In present economic chaos, PM IK is using the best option to sustain the economy growth, the looters of the country (PML-N & PPP) should be s ashamed of their past in present
Reply Recommend 0

