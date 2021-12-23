Dawn Logo

At least two killed in explosion at court building in India's Ludhiana

AFPPublished December 23, 2021 - Updated December 23, 2021 03:45pm
People gather outside the court building in India's Ludhiana after an explosion killed two people and injured as many others. — Photo courtesy NDTV
People gather outside the court building in India's Ludhiana after an explosion killed two people and injured as many others. — Photo courtesy NDTV

At least two people were killed and as many injured after a powerful explosion ripped through an Indian court building on Thursday, police said.

Footage showed police officers carrying the injured out of the building and asking others to leave the premises after the explosion near a restroom of the judicial complex in Ludhiana, north of the capital New Delhi.

“There's been a blast but we can not confirm the cause,” a police officer at the scene said.

“We can confirm that four people are injured and out of four, two are dead,” he added.

The blast damaged the walls of the bathroom and shattered glass in other rooms, broadcaster NDTV reported.

Punjab state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the government was “on alert” and announced an investigation.

“I'm reaching the blast site shortly and I assure the people of the state that the guilty would not be spared,” Channi tweeted.

“Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state, will be taken to task. “

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

