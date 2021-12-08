Dawn Logo

Indian defence chief Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in Tamil Nadu helicopter crash

AFP | Dawn.com | AP | ReutersPublished December 8, 2021 - Updated December 8, 2021 06:39pm
In this file photo, then-Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat arrives for the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2019. — Reuters/File
Firemen and rescue workers try to control the fire in the burning debris of an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8. — AFP
Firemen and rescue workers stand next to the debris of an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8. — AFP
India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said. The reason for the crash was not immediately known.

Gen Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019, and was seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 63-year-old was travelling with his wife and other senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near its destination in Tamil Nadu.

"Gen Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course today," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Twitter.

"Around noon, an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter with a crew of four members carrying the CDS and nine other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the statement said.

The IAF said that it had been ascertained that Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board had died in the accident.

"Group Captain Varun Singh SC [...] with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," the statement said.

Footage from the scene showed a crowd of people trying to extinguish the fiery wreck with water buckets while a group of soldiers carried one of the passengers away on an improvised stretcher.

The chopper was already making its descent at the time of the crash. It came down around 10 kilometres from the nearest main road, forcing emergency workers to trek to the accident site, a fire official was quoted as saying by AFP.

Meanwhile, Modi said he was deeply saddened by Gen Rawat's death. “A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus,” the prime minister said.

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh termed Gen Rawat's death an "irreparable loss" to the country and its armed forces.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident and Gen Rawat's death. “We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation,” he said.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Lt Gen Nadeem Raza and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also offered their condolences on Gen Rawat's "tragic death" and the loss of precious lives.

Earlier today, the air force had confirmed that the helicopter carrying the Indian defence chief had met with an accident near Coonoor and said an inquiry was underway to ascertain the cause of the incident. Media reports said the chopper took off from Sulur Air Force Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was "deeply shocked and disheartened" after hearing about the crash. "I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot," he tweeted.

The Mi-17 helicopter, which first entered service in the 1970s and is in wide use by defence services around the world, has been involved in a number of accidents over the years.

Fourteen people died in a crash last month when an Azerbaijani military Mi-17 chopper went down during a training flight.

In 2019, four Indonesian soldiers were killed and five others wounded in central Java in another training accident involving the aircraft.

Who was Gen Rawat?

CDS General Bipin Rawat was the highest-serving official in the Indian armed forces, who was appointed to the newly created post of CDS, a day before he was set to retire as the army chief on December 31, 2019. As part of his new assignment, Gen Rawat was heading the new Department of Military Affairs in the Defence Ministry.

In Dec 2015, the Modi government had appointed Gen Rawat as the army chief by superseding two senior officers.

Rawat came from a military family with several generations having served in the Indian armed forces.

The general joined the army as a second lieutenant in 1978 and had four decades of service behind him, having commanded forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

He is credited with reducing insurgency on India's northeastern frontier and supervised a cross-border counter-insurgency operation into neighbouring Myanmar.

Rawat was considered close to the Modi government and turned heads last month when he reportedly made an approving reference to “lynching terrorists” in occupied Kashmir.

Comments
500 characters
Farooq
Dec 08, 2021 01:38pm
Very sad
M Emad
Dec 08, 2021 01:44pm
. . 'There was no immediate confirmation of any casualty. More details are awaited'. . . . ---- Indian newspapers
Sam
Dec 08, 2021 01:45pm
High level conspiracy
NoVoice
Dec 08, 2021 01:47pm
Condolences for the lives lost! May the 2 neighbours who were once one, find the path to peace and cordiality. May the politicians and vested interests who brainwash hatred into the masses all be wiped out.
Saleem
Dec 08, 2021 01:48pm
This sounds similar to what happened to Zia ul Haq.
Satish
Dec 08, 2021 01:51pm
RIP Sir.
Qbc
Dec 08, 2021 01:55pm
India has really old equipment
Justice
Dec 08, 2021 01:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, He is hospitalized, alive. Take it easy.
Mehmood Achakzai
Dec 08, 2021 01:58pm
Sense some sort of conspiracy here
AHMED Abdullah
Dec 08, 2021 02:08pm
Waiting... just waiting.. for them to blame it on Pakistan!
Modi
Dec 08, 2021 02:12pm
RIP
Sagher
Dec 08, 2021 02:24pm
Condolences to the victims families and prays for the survivors from Pakistan.
Mishayl Malki
Dec 08, 2021 02:26pm
Another terrorist down
Ak18
Dec 08, 2021 02:33pm
Sad
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Dec 08, 2021 02:33pm
As a human being, we pray for everyone’s safety.
Mera Watan
Dec 08, 2021 02:35pm
Maybe Uncle Sam did not like deal between Russia and India.
Khan D
Dec 08, 2021 02:38pm
Ooty is a hill station. Very picturesque but when the weather turns bad with fog /mist then you can't see further than your nose.
Kashmiri
Dec 08, 2021 02:43pm
Another blame coming Pakistan’s way.
Hasan
Dec 08, 2021 02:43pm
Look at the twittet comments. Indian hardliners are blaming it on Indian Muslims and calling them Pakistanis. Right wingers always use such opportunities to blame such events on Minorities.
ST
Dec 08, 2021 02:46pm
Feel sorry for this tragedy.
nir
Dec 08, 2021 02:46pm
There are no conspiracy guys. India is not Pakistan, where the military always sleeps with a dream of a Coup.
Sachin Tandon
Dec 08, 2021 02:53pm
Prayers for CDS General Bipin Rawat
Umair
Dec 08, 2021 02:55pm
Don't blame it on Pakistan.
RAja Raman
Dec 08, 2021 02:55pm
RIP. A soldier is loved by nation and hated by enemy. Thank you for your services.
Raza
Dec 08, 2021 02:56pm
well well well USA onboard and you can expect this type of things.
Last Word
Dec 08, 2021 02:57pm
11 confirmed dead out of 14 occupants. 3 with 80% burns admitted in hospital.
ABU TALIB
Dec 08, 2021 03:00pm
Very sad, rest in peace for those innocent lives.
Nag
Dec 08, 2021 03:11pm
@AHMED Abdullah, No,Not necessary.some of army equipment is old.everyone knows it.
Queen
Dec 08, 2021 03:13pm
Waiting for them to blame it on Pakistan.
twist@gmail.com
Dec 08, 2021 03:13pm
@Fastrack, Agree, and pls take care of your outdated PM and economy
Manish
Dec 08, 2021 03:16pm
@Hasan , Can you stop spreading false news? What do you gain by doing this? Can you not stand peace? PLEASE! STOP IT!
asad
Dec 08, 2021 03:16pm
@Chacha Chaudhary, Karachi, which situation???
Ismailkhan20
Dec 08, 2021 03:16pm
4-star general traveling in a chopper from Dehli to Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu is very far away, it's not the next city.
Alok
Dec 08, 2021 03:17pm
Hope everyone is safe. Prayers are on !!
sachin
Dec 08, 2021 03:19pm
@Chacha Chaudhary, Karachi, Absolutely. Some people, irrespective of their nationality post absurd comments. I, for one, have always been measured in what I put up on any social media including this comment.
sachin
Dec 08, 2021 03:20pm
@Hasan , Out of context comments.
Sid
Dec 08, 2021 03:21pm
While he is an adversary of Pakistan and we don’t condone his behaviour to Pakistan, he is a soldier for his nation and for that reason we wish him well.
Manish
Dec 08, 2021 03:21pm
@Justice, how do you know? What is your source?
Dinesh
Dec 08, 2021 03:22pm
10 people dead
Pakistan Zindabad
Dec 08, 2021 03:22pm
Rest in Peace Mr. Bipin Rawat. It's a national loss. Hoped Bipin and Bajwa bring peace to the region.
Factrack
Dec 08, 2021 03:22pm
Sad day for India. Starnge to see the some of the hatred messages being spread. He is the CDS and is loved by entire India.
Aryan
Dec 08, 2021 03:25pm
@Kashmiri, As of now no one is blaming any other country. Just chill
rowen joseph
Dec 08, 2021 03:26pm
nothing chages we are all indian patriots
Honest Indian
Dec 08, 2021 03:26pm
@Hasan , Most of the Indians dont do that sir. Just like regular Pakistanis, we too want a peaceful environment. Regards.
Tadka
Dec 08, 2021 03:27pm
There is no conspiracy as the post is merely ceremonial. He is not actual head of any wing. But that chopper is sure old n weather bad. What's the need to fly??
CrispRat
Dec 08, 2021 03:29pm
@Qbc, well Mi17V5 is definitely not an old machine.
Ramkumar254@gmail.com
Dec 08, 2021 03:46pm
We need to take account on death due to Russian equipments.lot of young guys died due to MIG FIGHTERS.NOW TOP OF MILLITARY PERSON .AVoid Russian equipments and buy from France and others.not buy from Russian.
Ghanrana Nahin
Dec 08, 2021 03:48pm
@Farooq, why? He was our enemy
MONIER
Dec 08, 2021 03:48pm
Russian helicopters from old days. Does the company that makes these old machines still exist?
Sakthi
Dec 08, 2021 03:51pm
It is very sad.
Ghanrana Nahin
Dec 08, 2021 03:51pm
@Sagher, no, you remain silent when your enemy dies
nouman
Dec 08, 2021 03:52pm
Waiting for them to blame pakistan for this
Abdullah
Dec 08, 2021 03:56pm
@Saleem, Military never involves in civil affairs or sideline any democratically elected govt.
RP
Dec 08, 2021 04:03pm
Planned
Leena
Dec 08, 2021 04:03pm
Let's see who they blame
Dr. Anitha Raj
Dec 08, 2021 04:08pm
@Ismailkhan20, please get some facts before commenting something. Sulur is the nearest airport. about 50 KMs away. Not travelling from delhi.
Hogwash
Dec 08, 2021 04:11pm
BJP will claim that ISI was behind this crash and try to win the election.
Dr. Anitha Raj
Dec 08, 2021 04:11pm
@Tadka, He was flying from the nearest airport, which was about 50 KMs away.
Ilyas
Dec 08, 2021 04:33pm
The exploding mangoes..
Rashid
Dec 08, 2021 04:35pm
Elections are near so BJP stage another Pulwama.
Hannan Akhtar
Dec 08, 2021 04:36pm
RIP, announcement delay tactics......
Sam
Dec 08, 2021 04:36pm
This is a new chopper,that is routinely serviced and specially must have been scrutinized if the head of all 3 forces is travelling. This sounds like a deliberate act and not an accident, in the middle of forest so rescue is near impossible.
ajab khal
Dec 08, 2021 04:41pm
@Hasan , Same as your country. Nothing new.
Haidari
Dec 08, 2021 04:44pm
@M Emad, your so gullible
Asif A Shah
Dec 08, 2021 04:48pm
My condolences! May their souls rest in peace!
Umair - Canada
Dec 08, 2021 04:52pm
That place is raining heavily and storm wind area. Weather cloud be cause the crash.
Pankaj
Dec 08, 2021 04:54pm
It's a sad and grief incidence. I hope everyone out here would understand the gravity and would not post unwarranted comments. May departed souls rest in peace. May peace and love prevail over hatred.
Ismat
Dec 08, 2021 04:56pm
He was very intelligent man not war monger . May be it’s time to change those mentality people.
Ghaznavi
Dec 08, 2021 04:56pm
Pakistanis and Kashmiris are indifferent to this accident. For us the Kashmiris he was the head of terror in uniform. So sorry for being blunt. BIH
Ghaznavi
Dec 08, 2021 04:57pm
Infighting between generals of a Rouge Army
Random Indian
Dec 08, 2021 05:04pm
This is sad news. But cannot be compared with Gen Zia crash. Gen Rawat is the military commander and serves for civilian leadership. There is no conspiracy here though theories abound on social media. Bad weather/equipment will be the culprit
LAHORI KID
Dec 08, 2021 05:19pm
@Saleem, What nonsense.
Daas
Dec 08, 2021 05:25pm
Successful early testing of S-400…
Iran Baloch
Dec 08, 2021 05:26pm
Hafiz Saeed did it?
Shri Ram
Dec 08, 2021 05:38pm
Corruption in India is killing soldiers. Indian politicians are the worst in the world.
