Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2021

Cricket South Africa to investigate Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher over racism allegations

ReutersPublished December 20, 2021 - Updated December 20, 2021 02:49pm
This combination of photos shows former South African players Mark Boucher (L) and Graeme Smith (R). — Twitter/Reuters
This combination of photos shows former South African players Mark Boucher (L) and Graeme Smith (R). — Twitter/Reuters

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday that it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher following allegations of racist conduct in an ombudsman's report.

The pair were among a number of CSA employees implicated in “tentative findings” made by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman into alleged discrimination within the sport's national governing organisation in the past.

A number of players of colour came forward to say they had been treated unfairly, with former spinner Paul Adams saying he had been called a “brown shit” in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, including by former wicket-keeper Boucher.

Read more: Graeme Smith rejects charges of racism

Boucher has since apologised.

The ombudsman report, submitted to CSA earlier this month, also criticised Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers for selection decisions made during their time at the helm of the side, which it said were prejudicial towards Black players.

Smith and de Villiers have denied the allegation.

“The Board has decided to institute formal inquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the report,” CSA said on Monday, adding that the process will take place after India's current test and One-Day International tour of the country.

Also read: Ombudsman finds Smith, Boucher and De Villiers showed racial prejudice

“The Board has done so mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness,” it added.

“The formal inquiries will be conducted by independent legal professionals. Further details with regards to the inquiries will be announced in due course. Smith and Boucher remain in their positions and will continue to carry out their duties during the India tour.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Dec 2021

Restoring sacked workers

IN a major decision that has impacted hundreds of families, the Supreme Court has reinstated sacked government...
Karachi explosion
Updated 20 Dec 2021

Karachi explosion

‘Fixing’ Karachi is a gargantuan task, as the city has been left to its own devices by successive federal, provincial govts.
20 Dec 2021

No quick fix

MORE than once this season, Lahore has had the dubious distinction of topping the daily ranking of the city with the...
19 Dec 2021

Justice served

JUSTICE has finally been served in the high-profile murder nearly nine years ago of Perween Rahman, an ardent social...
Updated 19 Dec 2021

Gurgaon controversy

Muslims in India face a systematic wave of discrimination and disenfranchisement.
19 Dec 2021

Omicron threat

WITH cases of the Omicron variant spreading at “lightning speed” in Europe, according to the French prime...