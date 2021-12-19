Dawn Logo

Man beaten to death in India for attempted 'sacrilege' at Golden Temple

AFPPublished December 19, 2021 - Updated December 19, 2021 03:19pm
Policemen stand guard outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 19, 2021, a day after a man was beaten to death for allegedly trying to commit an act of sacrilege at the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith. — Photo: AFP
A man was beaten to death in India for allegedly trying to commit an act of sacrilege at the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith.

Local media reported that the unidentified man jumped over a railing into the temple's inner sanctum during Saturday evening prayers in the northern city of Amritsar.

Broadcaster NDTV said the man tried to grab a sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, when he was stopped by worshippers and later beaten to death.

Punjab state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the man's “most unfortunate and heinous act” in a series of tweets from his office late Saturday.

Channi also ordered a probe to find out the “underlying motive and real conspirators behind the dastardly act.” Defence of the Guru Granth Sahib and Sikh shrines against desecration is a highly sensitive issue for the community.

Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984 after she ordered a brutal army assault on the Golden Temple to flush out separatists.

Her killing sparked a bloody pogrom in the capital New Delhi which left nearly 3,000 Sikhs dead.

In 2015, a controversial biopic of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak was pulled after protests prompted by his depiction in human form, which is against the tenets of the religion.

And a group of Nihang -- a warrior order within the Sikh faith -- tortured and killed a man on the outskirts of New Delhi in October after accusing him of desecrating the holy book.

Bakht
Dec 19, 2021 04:18pm
Like India like Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 19, 2021 04:21pm
Don’t mess with the Sikhs
Reply Recommend 0
Jeet
Dec 19, 2021 04:24pm
This is not the teachings of our Gurus. They should have counselled that man, asked his well being, fed him some langar and then let him go. I am sorry to hear this.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 19, 2021 04:42pm
Chaos everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0

