Pakistan beat West Indies by 9 runs in second T20I

Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in the second Twenty20 international in Karachi on Tuesday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

For the home team, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for a second match running with 38 to help Pakistan get to 172-8 before keeping West Indies down to 163 all out in 20 overs. The win gives Pakistan another series with the last game on Thursday, also in Karachi.

Brendon King knocked a fluent 43-ball 67 — his maiden T20I half century — with three towering sixes and six boundaries but Pakistan bowlers were tough to handle for other batsmen.

Romario Shepherd tried to stop the inevitable with a fiery 19-ball 35 not out spiced with two sixes and as many boundaries but failed to get the required 23 off the last over.

Lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-26), fellow fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim (2-39) and Haris Rauf (2-40) and spinner Mohammad Nawaz (2-36) shared the bowling honours.

With 61 needed in the last five overs, King hoisted pacer Haris Rauf for a big six but fell next ball while attempting another maximum, caught near the long-on boundary.

Nicholas Pooran (26 off as many balls) helped King add 54 for the third wicket but Nawaz ended the partnership with Pooran holding out in the deep.

Odean Smith hit a six and a boundary in his short stay of 12 before Shaheen dismissed him off the first ball of 17th over and then removed Dominic Drakes and Hayden Walsh off successive deliveries.

For Pakistan, Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (32) and Haider Ali (31) got good starts but failed to play a big knock. Skipper Babar Azam failed yet again, scoring just seven with a boundary before being run out off a sharp single to backward point.

Fakhar Zaman also flopped for a second match in succession when he was stumped by Pooran off spinner Akeal Hosein for ten leaving Pakistan down to 38-2.

Rizwan, who hit four boundaries and a six in his 30-ball knock, added 48 for the third wicket with Haider but both fell to medium pacer Smith who was the pick of bowlers with 2-24.

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed two sixes and a boundary in his 19-ball knock while Shadab Khan cracked three sixes and a boundary in his 12-ball 28 not out. Those fiery knocks helped Pakistan get 59 in the last five overs.

For today's match, Pakistan retained the same playing XI as yesterday.

Pakistan side: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

West Indies side: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas.