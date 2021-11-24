Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 24, 2021

Sanitation worker posing as PM Imran’s secretary arrested in Taxila

A CorrespondentPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 09:02am
The sanitation worker had called senior officials, posting as secretary to the prime minister. — AFP/File
The sanitation worker had called senior officials, posting as secretary to the prime minister. — AFP/File

TAXILA: Hazro police on Tuesday arrested a sanitation worker from the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for making calls to senior officials, posing as secretary to the prime minister.

A case was registered against him.

Dr Jawad Ellahi, medical superintendent of THQ Hospital Hazro, reported to police that he received a call on his mobile phone from a man who claimed to be the prime minister’s secretary and a former deputy commissioner, and asked him to depute a man as nursing supervisor of the hospital.

Dr Jawad said when he delayed the appointment due to official reasons, the suspect called again.

He said he got suspicious and subsequently contacted the PM Office to investigate the matter and found out that the caller was an impostor. He later verified the number which proved to be a sanitation worker.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the suspect also made calls to an assistant commissioner and was able to get some female nurses posted.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A Shah
Nov 24, 2021 09:07am
Desperate attempts by PMLN to mess with IK’s credibility
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Nov 24, 2021 09:22am
Criminals R always overconfident as never to be caught.. Just WoW!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban’s skewed priorities
Updated 24 Nov 2021

Taliban’s skewed priorities

The Taliban have yet to live up to their pledges to respect human rights and form a broad-based govt with women in its ranks.
24 Nov 2021

More pain to come

THE scale of fiscal adjustments the IMF has ordered the government to make over the next several weeks for the...
24 Nov 2021

Coal miners in peril

THERE appears to be no end in sight to the plight of coal miners working in a largely unregulated sector. Not only ...
Childish tactics
Updated 23 Nov 2021

Childish tactics

THE Asma Jehangir Conference held over the weekend in Lahore generated plenty of noise and controversy in terms of...
Agreement with IMF
Updated 23 Nov 2021

Agreement with IMF

THE good news is that Pakistan has finally struck a deal with the IMF for the resumption of the $6bn loan facility...
23 Nov 2021

Full syllabus

THE recent announcement by the federal education authorities that all exams, based on the entire syllabus, would be...