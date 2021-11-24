Sanitation worker posing as PM Imran’s secretary arrested in Taxila

TAXILA: Hazro police on Tuesday arrested a sanitation worker from the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for making calls to senior officials, posing as secretary to the prime minister.

A case was registered against him.

Dr Jawad Ellahi, medical superintendent of THQ Hospital Hazro, reported to police that he received a call on his mobile phone from a man who claimed to be the prime minister’s secretary and a former deputy commissioner, and asked him to depute a man as nursing supervisor of the hospital.

Dr Jawad said when he delayed the appointment due to official reasons, the suspect called again.

He said he got suspicious and subsequently contacted the PM Office to investigate the matter and found out that the caller was an impostor. He later verified the number which proved to be a sanitation worker.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the suspect also made calls to an assistant commissioner and was able to get some female nurses posted.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2021