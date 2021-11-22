Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 22, 2021

Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani makes debut, Sarfaraz Ahmed brought back as Tigers to bat first in 3rd T20I

Dawn.comPublished November 22, 2021 - Updated November 22, 2021 12:57pm
The toss for the third Twenty20 International between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov 22. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter
The toss for the third Twenty20 International between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov 22. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against Pakistan on Monday.

The match is set in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, the same venue as the first and second T20Is that saw victories for Pakistan.

The match is also the T20I debut for Shahnawaz Dahani. The Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video of him receiving his debut cap from Sarfaraz Ahmed who was also included in the playing 11.

The line-ups are as follows:

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Sarfaraz Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Mohammad Wasim Jr, 9 Usman Qadir, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shahnawz Dahani

Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Shamim Hossain, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Afif Hossain, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Aminul Islam, 9 Shohidul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Nasum Ahmed

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abid
Nov 22, 2021 01:21pm
wish you good luck shahni
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Investigating NAB
Updated 22 Nov 2021

Investigating NAB

FIA must get to bottom of Broadsheet affair and pinpoint who over the years within NAB has been responsible for the situation.
22 Nov 2021

Farmers win round one

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is an imperious ruler averse to rowing back on his decisions. However, he has been...
Updated 21 Nov 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to boost its interest rate by a hefty 150bps to 8.75pc signifies a shift in the...
IHK atrocities
Updated 21 Nov 2021

IHK atrocities

At least 30 Kashmiris have been murdered by Indian forces since Oct 1 in so-called search operations.
21 Nov 2021

Ticking time bomb

AS though there wasn’t already enough for Pakistanis to worry about, the 50th Cardiocon of the Pakistan Cardiac...