Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani makes debut, Sarfaraz Ahmed brought back as Tigers to bat first in 3rd T20I

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against Pakistan on Monday.

The match is set in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, the same venue as the first and second T20Is that saw victories for Pakistan.

The match is also the T20I debut for Shahnawaz Dahani. The Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video of him receiving his debut cap from Sarfaraz Ahmed who was also included in the playing 11.

The line-ups are as follows:

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Sarfaraz Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Mohammad Wasim Jr, 9 Usman Qadir, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shahnawz Dahani

Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Shamim Hossain, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Afif Hossain, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Aminul Islam, 9 Shohidul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Nasum Ahmed

More to follow.