E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Saudi crown prince backs Lebanon, invites president for visit

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Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman voices support for Lebanon and its president during a phone call, AlJazeera reports.

In a post on social media platform X, Lebanon’s presidency said that President Joseph Aoun spoke with the crown prince about the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

The crown prince affirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Lebanon “in this particular circumstance” and for the choices adopted by Aoun to safeguard Lebanon’s “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”, the presidency says.

“Prince Mohammed also renewed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to assisting Lebanon in all areas identified as priorities by the Lebanese government,” according to the statement.

Aoun thanked the Saudi crown prince for his support and for measures taken to strengthen Lebanon’s economy, accepting an invitation to visit the kingdom to discuss matters of mutual interest, the statement adds.

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