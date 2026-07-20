Iran will end war with US when it has 'the upper hand in the field', says FM Araghchi

Iran will end the war with the US when it has “the upper hand in the field”, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said in an interview with state media, Al Jazeera reports.

Talking to the IRNA news agency, Araghchi said the most critical decision in crisis management was identifying the precise moment to halt hostilities and begin negotiations.

“The end of the war is possible either through absolute military victory or through negotiations. The right time to negotiate is precisely when you have achieved a reliable field and strategic achievement on the military front,” he said.

“You cannot take risks with the lives of the people and the fate of the entire country; decisions must be made based on accurate and complete calculations,” Araghchi said.

The foreign minister added that politicians must constantly weigh whether continuing the war would increase gains or impose heavier human and national costs.