China to train 0.3m Pakistani youths in digital skills annually, says Ahsan

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal says that China will impart digital skills training to as many as 300,000 Pakistani youths every year, further strengthening the country’s technology sector and knowledge economy.

“Pakistan has emerged as the fourth-largest freelancing country in the world and the talent and capabilities of its youth are playing a vital role in expanding the digital economy and boosting exports,” the minister said during a discussion with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Faheemur Rehman Saigol at the 3rd LCCI IT Freelancing Awards 2026, organised by the chamber late on Saturday night.

Saigol urged freelancers and IT professionals to align themselves with artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to remain competitive in the global market.

Ahsan Iqbal was of the view that success in today’s world no longer requires large offices or heavy investments; rather, knowledge, skills, and access to technology have become the most valuable assets.

According to him, the Pakistani youth is not only proving their capabilities by serving clients across the globe, but are also earning valuable foreign exchange for the country.

On the occasion, Mr Saigol said the government and private sector could jointly transform Pakistan into a strong digital economy hub for the region. He stated that innovation, information technology, and the digital economy are central pillars of the “Uraan Pakistan” vision and that local freelancers have the potential to turn this vision into reality.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman lauded the LCCI’s efforts to recognise and celebrate the achievements of talented Pakistani freelancers. He remarked that freelancing is no longer an alternative profession, but has become a strong and significant pillar of Pakistan’s digital economy, with freelancers contributing millions of dollars in foreign exchange annually and strengthening the national economy.

“Pakistani freelancers are, in fact, digital ambassadors of the country who are projecting a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage,” he said, adding that Punjab government fully understands the need for internationally accepted payment systems and a robust digital financial ecosystem and is working with the federal government and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to address barriers related to international payments for freelancers.

The finance minister said that the government’s objective is to ensure that freelancers receive their earnings through secure, fast, and convenient channels.

He reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to promoting a business-friendly environment, transparency, and predictable economic policies, while encouraging digital services exports and foreign exchange earners.

He further stated that significant investments are being made in digital infrastructure, innovation, technology parks, IT zones, and innovation hubs across Punjab, creating new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people.

According to him, Punjab is the first province to launch large-scale artificial intelligence initiatives and aims to become the national centre for AI, innovation, and digital entrepreneurship.

He emphasised that the government’s vision is not only to produce successful freelancers but also AI developers, startup founders, and global technology leaders.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026