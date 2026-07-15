E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Skilled youth hold key to tech-driven economy: NA speaker

Bakhtawar Mian Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has emphasised equipping youth with modern skills and advanced technologies to utilise their energies for national development and economic stability.

“More than 60 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of youth; therefore, equipping them with technical, vocational, professional skills and artificial intelligence in line with the demands of the modern era is indispensable for national development, economic stability, and global competitiveness,” Speaker Sadiq said in his message on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, which is observed globally every year on 15 July under the auspices of United Nations.

He stated that rapid revolutionary changes are taking place in the field of technology, and those nations that are investing in equipping their youth with knowledge, skills, and modern technology are progressing.

The speaker said that this year’s theme for World Youth Skills Day, “Skills for a Shared Future,” reflects the reality that a sustainable and prosperous future can only be built through youth equipped with modern skills.

He noted that the current era is characterised by artificial intelligence, digital technology, automation, and innovation; therefore, it is imperative for youth to acquire skills in these fields so that they may effectively meet future challenges.

He further stated that Pakistani youth possess immense potential to lead the country toward a technology-driven economy and play a pivotal role in national development.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

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