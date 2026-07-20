E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Balochistan gives Rs3 billion to railways for train project in Quetta city

Khalid Hasnain Published Updated
THE ML-1 rail project will begin with the Rohri-Karachi section, officials said. The 1,680km Peshawar-Karachi route, part of CPEC, has secured a $2 billion ADB loan package.—Dawn/file
THE ML-1 rail project will begin with the Rohri-Karachi section, officials said. The 1,680km Peshawar-Karachi route, part of CPEC, has secured a $2 billion ADB loan package.—Dawn/file
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LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways (PR) has finalised master plans for the restoration, conservation and modernisation of the Lahore and Taxila railway stations in collaboration with the Punjab government, which will provide the required funds.

On the other hand, the Balochistan government has provided Rs3bn funds to the railways for the operation of a train in Quetta city whereas the Sindh government has also provided initially Rs750m to railways for restoration and modernisation of Rohri/ Sukkur station, according to the PR’s Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Hafeezullah.

“Not only Punjab, other provinces too are rendering cooperation to improve the rail infrastructure, passenger facilitation and the train operations across the country,” said Mr Hafeezullah while talking to Dawn on Sunday.

Sharing details about the cooperation of provinces with the Pakistan Railways, the railways CEO said the Balochistan government has provided funds of Rs3bn to the railways for the operation of shuttle train, namely People’s Train, in Quetta city at around 15km long route.

Railways has finalised plans for restoration of Lahore and Taxila railway stations; Sindh funds restoration of Rohri/Sukkur station

“This train for which we have provided dedicated engines, coaches besides rehabilitation of six stations in Quetta will start operating on Aug 14,” he explained.

Following instructions of the chief minister and railways minister, the master plans have been developed in line with railways’ vision of preserving the nation’s historic railway heritage, providing modern passenger facilities and transforming railway stations into modern, secure and tourist-friendly public spaces. The primary objective of these projects is to preserve the original identity, architectural character and cultural significance of these historic buildings while introducing modern infrastructure, improved passenger amenities, tourism-friendly facilities and an enhanced public environment.

According to the document, the Lahore Railway Station restoration plan includes structural strengthening of the building, repair of deteriorated sections, waterproofing, roof rehabilitation, improvement of the drainage system, installation of heritage- style lighting, uniform signage, refurbishment of the main concourse and reservation office, development of a modern family lounge, a redesigned information desk, a dedicated history wall, restoration of platforms, comfortable seating, modern kiosks and other world-class passenger facilities. All interventions will ensure that the station’s historic character and original architectural identity are fully preserved.

The Taxila Railway Station master plan includes clearly defined pedestrian walkways, organised parking facilities, modern public washrooms, restoration of the historic ticket office, adaptive reuse of the old goods warehouse as a café and restaurant, Taxila stone paving, Victorian-style lighting, landscaped public spaces, safe pedestrian circulation, restoration of historic verandahs and platforms, and dedicated heritage displays highlighting the rich civilization and cultural legacy of Taxila.

Both projects will be implemented in accordance with internationally recognised heritage conservation principles.

Inappropriate additions, not a part of original buildings, will be removed to restore and highlight the original architectural character of the buildings while modern lighting, improved accessibility, quality landscaping, a safer environment and high-standard passenger facilities will be introduced.

The projects will also promote the concept of Adaptive Reuse, enabling historic railway buildings to be utilised effectively for cultural, public and tourism-related activities while preserving their original identity and heritage value.

The PR CEO said the Sindh government has recently given Rs750m to the PR for rehabilitation of Rohri / Sukkur station.

Another tranche of the same amount will also be provided by the Sindh government soon, he added.

To a question, he said the government of KP has also pledged to cooperate with railways as the provincial cabinet has approved signing of an MoU with the railways for improvement of rail infrastructure and other facilities.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, in a statement on Sunday, stated that Lahore and Taxila railway stations are not merely transportation hubs but important symbols of Pakistan’s historical, cultural and national heritage. He expressed his gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz for her keen interest and unwavering support for these projects, adding that both stations would be restored in a manner that would safeguard their historic identity while providing passengers with modern, safe, comfortable and worldclass facilities.

According to him, these landmark projects will not only play a significant role in safeguarding Pakistan’s historic heritage but will also transform these stations into prominent centres of cultural identity, tourism and urban development for future generations. He further said the Pakistan Railways was undertaking comprehensive measures for the phased restoration of historic railway stations across the country, preservation of railway heritage, promotion of tourism, enhancement of passenger facilities and modernization of railway infrastructure in accordance with international standards.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

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Pakistan

Khalid Hasnain is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn. His reporting focuses on Pakistan Railways, Lahore’s civic affairs, and the energy and power sector. He can be found on X at @KhalidHasnain10

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