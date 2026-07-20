Trump says US hitting Iran ‘very hard’ to honour killed Americans

US President Donald Trump says that the United States is hitting Iran “very hard” to honour American service members who have been killed, according to AlJazeera.

“We hit them very hard again tonight, and we did that in honour of the, probably three, it’s probably three great patriots,” Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington following the World Cup final.

“We feel very badly,” when asked about the military fatalities, adding that those who died were fighting so that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon”.