E-Paper | July 20, 2026

US completes strikes on Iran for ninth consecutive night

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The US Central Command (Centcom) said that it had “successfully completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran”.

“Centcom assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defence and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

“The US military is holding Iran accountable at the commander in chief’s direction. Centcom forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready,” it said.

Iran Israel War

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