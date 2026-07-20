Iran’s IRGC says two oil tankers exploded in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says two oil tankers exploded and were halted in the southern Strait of Hormuz, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Al Jazeera reports.

The IRGC stated that the vessels were attempting to transit through the strategic waterway under what it described as US coercion.

“This passage is unsafe for the transport of chemical fertilizer or even a single drop of oil and gas,” it warned, adding that the corridor would remain unsafe as long as US military operations in the region continue.