Medical tribunal sets aside PMDC plagiarism findings against doctors

ISLAMABAD: In a judgement likely to shape future disciplinary proceedings involving medical research in Pakistan, a medical tribunal has ruled that while the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has the jurisdiction to investigate research-related professional misconduct, allegations of plagiarism cannot be sustained without an independent and legally recognised determination based on expert assessment and evidence.

The ruling came in a series of connected appeals filed by several doctors against disciplinary action taken by the former Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) following the retraction of a scientific article published in the prestigious ‘Bone and Joint Journal’.

The article, titled ‘Negative Pressure Wound Therapy versus Conventional Dressing for Open Fractures in Lower Extremity Trauma: A Multicentre Randomised Controlled Trial’, was retracted in 2020 after the journal expressed concerns over similarities with data reported in the UK-based WOLLF Trial and stated that the authors had failed to provide material necessary to verify the published findings.

Acting on the retraction notice, the PMC initiated suo motu disciplinary proceedings against all eight listed authors and ultimately found them guilty of academic fraud, plagiarism and professional misconduct. The commission also imposed penalties, including lifetime debarment from teaching.

Ruling says plagiarism allegations require expert assessment and evidence

In its detailed judgement authored by Chairman retired Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, the medical tribunal held that PMDC’s statutory mandate extends to matters affecting scientific honesty, research integrity and ethical conduct by registered medical practitioners because medical publications influence clinical decision-making, patient safety and public confidence in healthcare.

However, the tribunal drew a clear distinction between plagiarism and other forms of research misconduct.

The judgement observed that plagiarism is a specialised academic determination requiring objective comparison, similarity analysis and expert evaluation. It noted that the disciplinary record did not contain any plagiarism report prepared by the PMC, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) or any recognised academic integrity body. Nor had any comparative assessment been conducted between the impugned article and the WOLLF Trial.

“In the absence of a declared standard, expert assessment, comparative analysis or a reliable plagiarism report, a definitive finding of plagiarism could not lawfully be sustained,” the tribunal held while setting aside the plagiarism findings recorded by the disciplinary committee.

At the same time, the tribunal emphasised that research misconduct, data fabrication, falsification, authorship fraud, authorship misrepresentation and failure to preserve research records may constitute professional or ethical misconduct where established through lawful proceedings.

The judgement noted that scientific integrity requires researchers to preserve primary data and remain accountable for published findings. It further observed that honorary or “gift” authorship violates internationally accepted authorship standards and may amount to ethical misconduct.

A key part of the ruling concerned the penalty of lifetime debarment from teaching imposed on the appellants. The tribunal declared the sanction unlawful, holding that it was neither specifically authorised under the applicable disciplinary framework nor disclosed in the show-cause notices issued to the doctors.

The judgement observed that such a severe penalty affects professional reputation, academic advancement and livelihood and therefore cannot be imposed without clear statutory authority and prior notice.

Allowing the appeals, the tribunal vacated all findings and penalties based solely on the allegation of plagiarism while clarifying that PMDC retains the authority to pursue allegations of research misconduct through lawful and procedurally fair proceedings.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026