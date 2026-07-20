PHOTOS: Champions Spain lift FIFA World Cup for first time in 16 years Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 04:11am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Spain’s Rodri lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates and US President Donald Trump as they celebrate winning the World Cup the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy as the team celebrates their victory at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Lamine Yamal lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy as the team celebrates their victory at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Fireworks explode above the stadium as Spain’s players celebrate with the trophy during the final ceremony after the 2026 World Cup between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP