PHOTOS: Spain handed awards by US President Trump Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 03:45am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source FIFA President Gianni Infantino, US President Doanld Trump and Mexican President Claudia Scheinbaum stand on the stage to distribute awards after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Unai Simon poses with his Golden Glove Award after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Rodri poses with his Golden Ball award after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Pau Cubarsi shakes US President Donald Trump’s hand as he is awarded the FIFA Young Player award after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters