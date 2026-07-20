PHOTOS: Fans in New York's Central Park rejoice as Spain win World Cup Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 03:36am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Spain fans celebrate in New York’s Central Park after Spain wins the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain fans celebrate in New York’s Central Park after Spain wins the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain fans celebrate in New York’s Central Park after Spain wins the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina on July 19, 2026. — Reuters