PHOTOS: Fans celebrate Spain's World Cup victory at home Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 03:21am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Spain supporters celebrate victory after the 2026 World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina displayed on a giant screen in the fan zone of the Forum’s district of Barcelona, Spain on July 19, 2026. — AFP Spain’s supporters celebrate victory after the 2026 World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina in the fan zone outside Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain on July 19, 2026. — AFP Spain’s supporters celebrate victory after the 2026 World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina in ‘Madrid Rio’ fan zone in Madrid, Spain on July 19, 2026. — AFP