ANALYSIS: Spain were the better team from start to finish

The whistle blows. Spain have done it.

For the first time since 2010, Spain are World Cup champions. A 1-0 victory in extra time. A performance of control, patience and dominance. They were the better team from start to finish. Argentina could only hold on for so long.

Ferran Torres’ goal in the second half of extra time finally broke Argentina’s resistance. Emiliano Martinez, for all his heroics, could not deny him. Spain had one goal. It was enough.

Argentina walk away heartbroken. They gave everything. But everything was not enough.

Spain are the champions of the world. At last.