E-Paper | July 20, 2026

ANALYSIS: Argentina have been outplayed, outnumbered, and outclassed

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Four minutes left. Argentina have been outplayed, outnumbered, and outclassed. They have spent the whole match chasing shadows.

This is the kind of match Argentina have made their own this tournament. They trailed against Egypt. They were stretched against Switzerland. They were outplayed for long stretches in every knockout game. And they kept finding a way. Not through control. Not through dominance. Through something else entirely.

Can they do it again? They have done it before. But this time, they need to do it with 10 men. They need to do it with no possession. They need to do it in the final minutes of a World Cup final.

The clock is ticking. Spain is still in control. Argentina are still waiting for their moment. If it comes, it will be their greatest escape yet. If it doesn’t, they have nothing left to give.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts during the final match. — Reuters
Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts during the final match. — Reuters
FIFA WC Final

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