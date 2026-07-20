ANALYSIS: Argentina near favoured territory

Argentina are trying to drag this to penalties. It’s written all over them. Every clearance is a sigh of relief, every foul a chance to catch their breath, every pass forward a risk they’re no longer willing to take.

They’re not looking for a winner. They’re looking for the final whistle. Spain have dominated this final,more possession, more chances, more control, but they haven’t found the goal to kill it. And now Argentina are within touching distance of their favourite outcome.

The shootout. Martinez. Chaos. Hope.